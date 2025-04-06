Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Tesla stock at its peak in 2024 is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock at its peak in 2024 is now worth…

Over the last few months, Tesla stock has lost nearly half its value. Here, Edward Sheldon explores a few takeaways from the collapse.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in late 2024, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was one of the hottest stocks in the market. At one stage, it rose up to $488 – nearly 150% above where it was trading mid-year.

However since then, the stock’s experienced a major wipeout. Here’s a look at how much an investor would have today if they’d stuck £10,000 into the stock at its peak.

A car crash

Tesla stock peaked on 18 December. As mentioned above, it topped out at $488. Fast forward to today, and the stock’s sitting at $239. That’s a return of around -51%.

A UK investor would have seen an even worse return though. That’s because the GBP/USD exchange rate has moved from 1.26 to 1.29 since 18 December.

What this means is that anyone who put £10,000 into the stock at its peak would now have about £4,790 (I’m ignoring trading commissions and assuming an investor could initially buy a full £10,000 worth of stock via fractional shares). Ouch!

The takeaways

Now, some people might look at this and conclude that investing in the stock market is very risky. And that would be understandable. But I don’t think that’s the key takeaway here.

For me, one of the biggest takeaways is that it pays to look at a company’s valuation before investing in it. Back in December, Tesla was trading at a sky-high valuation that didn’t really make a lot of sense. At the time, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was close to 200. That wasn’t really justified given the company’s growth (or lack of) and risks.

Another takeaway is that it’s crucial to diversify when investing in stocks. Because every company has specific risks. If someone had just 2% of their portfolio in Tesla, the near-50% fall may not have hurt them too much. However, if an investor had 30% or 40% of their portfolio in the stock (and I’ve seen this kind of thing quite a bit), the chances are the value of their portfolio has dropped significantly since mid-December.

Ultimately, risk management’s crucial in investing, especially in high growth stocks. Because things can go wrong.

We’ve seen that here. Not only has Tesla faced plummeting sales worldwide but sentiment towards the electric vehicle (EV) company and CEO Elon Musk has really deteriorated.

Worth a look now?

Is Tesla stock worth considering while it’s around 50% off its 52-week highs? That’s a hard question to answer.

On one hand, I do think the company continues to have plenty of long-term potential. If the company can crack Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, the potential’s huge.

On the other hand, the valuation still looks too high today. Currently, the P/E ratio is still over 90, which to my mind is not so attractive.

Given the high valuation, I think there are better growth stocks to consider buying today. If you’re looking for ideas, you can find plenty right here at The Motley Fool.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 simple principles to help build wealth in an ISA

| Christopher Ruane

As a new tax year opens up new ISA allowances for many investors, our writer shares a trio of things…

Read more »

Investing Articles

US trade tariffs: what they could mean for UK shares like Ashtead, Compass Group, and Experian

| Mark Hartley

US trade tariffs continue to rock global markets, and the UK is no exception. Our writer considers how a new…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Dividend Shares

The Trump slump has smashed these FTSE 100 shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a rough week for US and UK shares, investors have been shaken. But now these FTSE 100 stocks have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire since April 2020. Part of this is the result of pandemic restrictions lifting, but…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for an epic stock market crash?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shares his thoughts on a very crazy time for the S&P 500 and the wider stock market. How…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Is Diageo still a great stock for passive income investors? Here’s what the CEO says

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why the CEO of the FTSE 100’s largest drinks company thinks the firm can navigate a changing industry to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla shares plummet 50% in 4 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries have continued Tesla's freefall, but is this volatility turning it into one of the best stocks to…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Just opened a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are 10 stocks to consider buying, according to AI

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With the start of a new tax year, Zaven Boyrazian uses ChatGPT to build a Stocks and Shares ISA starter…

Read more »