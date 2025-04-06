Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the S&P 500 heading for an epic stock market crash?

Is the S&P 500 heading for an epic stock market crash?

Our writer shares his thoughts on a very crazy time for the S&P 500 and the wider stock market. How is he responding to the chaos?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500 dropped 4.8% on 3 April — it’s worst one-day loss since 2020. Then, it fell over 4% the day after!

Of course, 2020 was the dark days of the global pandemic, and in many ways this latest market panic reminds me of that. Back then, shutdowns in China and other major manufacturing hubs disrupted supply chains. Now, increased tariffs are threatening global supply chains, leading to stock sell-offs in manufacturing, retail, and tech. 

In 2020, there were widespread fears of a depression-style economic downturn, just as there are now. 

Will there now be a stock market crash, as there was in 2020? Here are my thoughts on the market chaos.

A huge bite into Apple’s core profits?

In his recent ‘Liberation Day’ address, President Trump announced “kind reciprocal” tariffs (import taxes) on goods entering the US. These were much higher than previously feared, leading to massive uncertainty. As we know, uncertainty is like kryptonite to the stock market.

These taxes are a massive problem for some tech companies, notably Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Shares of the S&P 500’s largest firm dropped 14% in two days, shedding over $400bn in value from the iPhone maker.

Apple makes most of its iconic products in China, Vietnam, Taiwan, and India. All those nations are about to be hit with huge new tariffs.

Semiconductors are exempt, which is a positive, as Apple relies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for its chips. The US has put a 32% levy on the island nation.

Yet the idea of manufacturing iPhones in the US to avoid these tariffs is for the birds, unless consumers want to stump up $3,000+ for one (unlikely). So the impact on the tech giant’s profit margins could be significant, especially if it chooses to accelerate its supply chain away from Asia (which would take years).

It is no exaggeration then to say that these challenges are the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane for Apple.

Now, there is still a chance that Apple gets an exemption from some taxes, as it did during the first Trump administration. And it has world-class management schooled in navigating trade complexities, which will be crucial moving forward.

However, the stock is trading at 30 times earnings, which still seems quite high to me. Therefore, I’m not looking to buy any shares at the moment.

What I’m doing

Without wanting to sound like a fence-sitter, I have absolutely no idea whether there will be a severe market crash. Or hyperinflation. Or a global economic crisis.

Many still think these tariffs are President Trump’s opening gambit, merely designed to encourage trade concessions rather than permanent policy. In other words, the headline figures will be negotiated down in the coming months, leading to less economic carnage.

Again though, nobody really knows for sure. It’s a bit of an economic experiment, in my eyes. Even a binary bet.

In the coming quarters, I wouldn’t be surprised if some companies start suspending their guidance due to all the uncertainty, like they did during Covid. This will cause even more uncertainty.

What I do know is that previous crises like the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and the 2020 pandemic crash proved to be lucrative times to invest. So I will be looking for potential bargain stocks over the coming weeks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 simple principles to help build wealth in an ISA

| Christopher Ruane

As a new tax year opens up new ISA allowances for many investors, our writer shares a trio of things…

Read more »

Investing Articles

US trade tariffs: what they could mean for UK shares like Ashtead, Compass Group, and Experian

| Mark Hartley

US trade tariffs continue to rock global markets, and the UK is no exception. Our writer considers how a new…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Dividend Shares

The Trump slump has smashed these FTSE 100 shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a rough week for US and UK shares, investors have been shaken. But now these FTSE 100 stocks have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire since April 2020. Part of this is the result of pandemic restrictions lifting, but…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock at its peak in 2024 is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last few months, Tesla stock has lost nearly half its value. Here, Edward Sheldon explores a few takeaways…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Is Diageo still a great stock for passive income investors? Here’s what the CEO says

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why the CEO of the FTSE 100’s largest drinks company thinks the firm can navigate a changing industry to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla shares plummet 50% in 4 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries have continued Tesla's freefall, but is this volatility turning it into one of the best stocks to…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Just opened a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are 10 stocks to consider buying, according to AI

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With the start of a new tax year, Zaven Boyrazian uses ChatGPT to build a Stocks and Shares ISA starter…

Read more »