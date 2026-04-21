Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Meet the 9.6%-yielding income share that could keep growing its payout!

Meet the 9.6%-yielding income share that could keep growing its payout!

This income share yields close to 10% — and has grown its dividend per share year after year for well over a decade. Can it keep it up?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

What is better than a high-yield income share? A high-yield share that keeps growing its dividend!

In recent years that has been an accurate description of one particular FTSE 250 investment trust.

History is not necessarily an indicator of what will happen in future. Still, could things perhaps keep going the way they have been?

Close to a double-digit yield

The share in question is Henderson Far East Income (LSE: HFEL).

It pretty much aims to do what it says on the tin, investing in companies operating in Asia Pacific with the aim of generating cash it can use to fund dividends.

Indeed, as the trust managers say, it “seeks to provide shareholders with a growing total annual dividend per share, as well as capital appreciation”.

Currently, the yield is 9.6%. That puts it among the ranks of high-yield shares in the FTSE 250.

A mixed long-term performance

Not only that, but the trust has been growing its annual dividend each year for well over a decade. It aims to keep doing so, though no share can ever guarantee that its dividend will keep going.

As an income share, then, this has been doing well. But capital gain or loss is also a factor investors need to consider, even when they are buying shares with income as their main focus.

Here, the picture is more mixed.

Over the past year, the Henderson Far East Income share price growth of 28% has outpaced the 20% growth in the wider FTSE 250.

But stepping back and taking a five-year view, we see that while the FTSE 250 has inched up 3% during that period, this particular share has fallen 22%.

A dividend share to consider

That long-term price fall has helped push the dividend yield up.

Still, less positively, the share now sells at a premium of 7% to its net asset value. So, is it still worth considering for an investor looking to grow their passive income streams?

I think the answer is yes.

In general I do not like paying a premium to net asset value.

However, over time, Henderson Far East Income has proven itself as a well-managed, diversified investment trust that has managed to convert growth in Asian economies into chunky dividends for its shareholders.

There are risks, such as the potential for weakening industrial demand in China as higher oil prices pinch.

But as the fund manager said last week specifically in the context of discussing the Middle Eastern war, “the growth drivers of our markets are broad based and have already demonstrated resilience in uncertain times”.

In the short- to medium-term that thesis may be tested. Over the long run, though, I remain upbeat about the share’s income potential.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Dividend Shares

More oil wobbles as the BP share price dives 7% in a day!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BP share price has been wildly volatile in 2026, bouncing around with each new move in the US-Iran war.…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

When will Barclays shares hit £10?

| John Fieldsend

Barclays shares were close to £1 not so long ago, but could they do the unthinkable and make it to…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares have bounced back before. On a P/E ratio of 6, could they do it again?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks easyJet shares could turn out to be a terrific bargain from a long-term perspective. So is he…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Could National Grid shares offer me a dividend that won’t be hurt by inflation?

| Christopher Ruane

National Grid aims to inflation-proof its dividend per share with a policy of annual rises that match inflation. Is our…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s what happened to £1,000 invested in the past 2 stock market crashes

| Christopher Ruane

History may not repeat itself, but our writer reckons there are lessons to be learned from what recent stock market…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Here’s how the HSBC share price reached an all-time high… and what might be next

| Mark Hartley

HSBC’s record share price reflects a strong rebound in profits and investor confidence, but future gains may be bumpier from…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Investors tempted by beaten-down Diageo shares should mark 6 May on their calendars now

| Harvey Jones

Diageo is a top British blue-chip but its shares have come under fire in recent years. Harvey Jones hopes investors…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Are Taylor Wimpey shares just too cheap to ignore?

| Paul Summers

Times have been tough for holders of Taylor Wimpey shares. But Paul Summers wonders whether a lot of bad news…

Read more »