Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what happened to £1,000 invested in the past 2 stock market crashes

Here’s what happened to £1,000 invested in the past 2 stock market crashes

History may not repeat itself, but our writer reckons there are lessons to be learned from what recent stock market crashes meant for small investors.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

Ever wondered just what sort of damage a stock market crash could wreak on your portfolio?

The usual definition of a crash is a 20% or more fall in value in a short timeframe. So a portfolio worth £1,000 could soon fall to a valuation of £800 – or lower.

But, as a long-term investor, just looking at the short-term ebbs and flows of the market does not interest me much. What is the bigger picture?

Learning from history

Let’s take a step back and consider a couple of the most recent stock market crashes.

One was the pandemic crash in 2020. Since then, the FTSE 100 is up 98%.

Before that came the financial crisis. From its low point in 2009, the FTSE 100 has risen 177%.

On top of that, investors in the index have been earning dividends along the way.

The current yield is 2.9%, but investors who bought during market slumps would be earning a higher yield even to this day if they held their shares. That is because yield is a function of dividends — and what an investor paid for the shares in question.

History does not necessarily repeat itself. But a key insight here is that, although the stock market suffered these crashes, it more than bounced back in the years that followed.

Is the big picture misleading?

Of course, focusing on the blue-chip index may not tell the whole story. After all, not all shares fare equally well during a stock market crash. Some may go to the wall altogether.

But the long-term performance data does point to some important truths.

The index rose considerably over time from the lows it hit during those crashes. It also ultimately rose above where it stood before them.

So, even if someone put £1,000 in before the crash and then saw their investment value crumble as markets tumbled (by almost 40% in 2009 and 30% in 2020), if they had been willing to hold on for recovery they would have seen their portfolio get back to where it had been when they invested – and later surpass it. This year has seen the FTSE 100 hit an all-time high.

This matters now, as always

That is a useful lesson when it comes to the value of taking a long-term approach to investing.

Nobody knows when the stock market will next crash. But I believe that no matter how bad that crash, over time a properly diversified portfolio of carefully chosen blue-chip shares ought to recover.

One share worth considering

One share I think investors eyeing market turbulence ought to consider for its long-term potential is M&G (LSE: MNG).

In 2020, the M&G share price fell several times to around £1.10. It is now close to £3 – and still yields 6.9%.

So an investor who bought back in March 2020 could now be earning a dividend yield of around 19%. Wow!

There were risks then, as now. As a financial services firm, M&G might see investors pull money from its funds if the market tanks. That could hurt earnings.

But with its strong brand in the asset management market, large customer base across multiple markets and deep expertise in the financial markets, I believe M&G has ongoing potential for the long term.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Here’s how the HSBC share price reached an all-time high… and what might be next

| Mark Hartley

HSBC’s record share price reflects a strong rebound in profits and investor confidence, but future gains may be bumpier from…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Investors tempted by beaten-down Diageo shares should mark 6 May on their calendars now

| Harvey Jones

Diageo is a top British blue-chip but its shares have come under fire in recent years. Harvey Jones hopes investors…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Are Taylor Wimpey shares just too cheap to ignore?

| Paul Summers

Times have been tough for holders of Taylor Wimpey shares. But Paul Summers wonders whether a lot of bad news…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £50 monthly passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

How easy or hard is it to start building a £50 monthly passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA?…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Scottish Mortgage shares 3 years ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have the wind in their sails and have delivered excellent returns since 2023. Is this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Belfast City Sunset with colorful twilight over Lagan Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge spanning over the Lagan River in downtown Belfast
Investing Articles

Up 1,164%! Here’s how the Rolls-Royce share price might keep surging

| John Fieldsend

The Rolls-Royce share price has been flying of late. But here's one reason why the next few years could see…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Down 90% and 93%! Are Ocado Group and Aston Martin shares set for a mind-blowing recovery?

| Harvey Jones

Aston Martin shares have been a complete disaster and Ocado has done just as badly. But are these FTSE 250…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

How this £6.24 UK stock is copying Amazon’s winning tactics

| Stephen Wright

Amazon’s success has been built on using its scale to earn high-margin subscription revenues. And a FTSE 250 stock is…

Read more »