Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how the HSBC share price reached an all-time high… and what might be next

Here’s how the HSBC share price reached an all-time high… and what might be next

HSBC’s record share price reflects a strong rebound in profits and investor confidence, but future gains may be bumpier from here.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM

Image source: Getty Images

The HSBC (LSE: HSBA) share price last week hit a record high of 1,398p, capping a stunning run for one of Britain’s biggest banks.

Over the past year the shares are up 73.5%, and they’ve surged about 220% over five years.

What’s driving the growth?

That kind of climb usually means something’s gone very right. Investors seem to have warmed to HSBC after a long spell when the bank felt out of favour.

Key factors driving growth include:

  • Growing focus on Asia.
  • Rising interest income.
  • Hefty share buybacks.

The recent numbers help explain the excitement.

Revenue’s actually down 9.97% year on year, but net margins are still a healthy 20.57%, showing the bank’s turning a good chunk of what it brings in into profit.

The dividend yield sits at 4.12%, which is appealing versus cash savings, even if it’s only mildly higher than the UK average. But valuation is where it might raise a few eyebrows. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 is the highest among the big FTSE 100 banks, which tells us a lot of optimism is already baked into the price.

That’s in sharp contrast to more domestic UK banks that often trade on single‑digit multiples. It reflects how the market sees HSBC as a higher‑quality, global operator rather than a plain‑vanilla high street lender.

Risks on the radar

The strong numbers mask potential trouble behind closed doors. Recently, head of banking in Europe and the Americas, Gerry Keefe, resigned – another senior departure after a major restructuring. Leadership changes at that level can slow decisions and unsettle staff, even with an interim boss in place.

On top of that, it faces more risk from the Middle East than most European rivals. Here are some analyst estimates for HSBC’s exposure in the region:

  • Roughly 4% of revenue.
  • Up to 9% of profit before tax.
  • Around 2% of the loan book.

Amid the current conflict, that adds an extra layer of geopolitical risk – even if most clients are large, highly-rated companies.

So what are the professionals saying? 

What the experts think

Analyst coverage is broadly positive but cautious. Recent data shows a mix of Buy and Hold ratings, with only a few Sells. Some brokers think the shares have run ahead of themselves, noting that average 12‑month price targets sit below the current level. 

Meanwhile, others think earnings upgrades and strong capital returns could push the price higher. Commentators have even floated the idea of the stock hitting 2,000p if momentum continues, though that would mean another big leg up from here.

Is HSBC a long-term buy?

For UK investors, the bottom line is simple: HSBC continues to offer appeal as an income‑paying global bank, but it’s no longer obviously cheap. Anyone buying today is paying up for quality, growth in Asia, and chunky dividends.

All the while, accepting the usual banking risks plus extra exposure to the Middle East.

For long‑term investors who can handle some ups and downs, it’s still deserving of consideration in a diversified ISA portfolio. But it probably belongs as one piece of the puzzle rather than the whole picture.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s what happened to £1,000 invested in the past 2 stock market crashes

| Christopher Ruane

History may not repeat itself, but our writer reckons there are lessons to be learned from what recent stock market…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Investors tempted by beaten-down Diageo shares should mark 6 May on their calendars now

| Harvey Jones

Diageo is a top British blue-chip but its shares have come under fire in recent years. Harvey Jones hopes investors…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Are Taylor Wimpey shares just too cheap to ignore?

| Paul Summers

Times have been tough for holders of Taylor Wimpey shares. But Paul Summers wonders whether a lot of bad news…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £50 monthly passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

How easy or hard is it to start building a £50 monthly passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA?…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Scottish Mortgage shares 3 years ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have the wind in their sails and have delivered excellent returns since 2023. Is this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Belfast City Sunset with colorful twilight over Lagan Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge spanning over the Lagan River in downtown Belfast
Investing Articles

Up 1,164%! Here’s how the Rolls-Royce share price might keep surging

| John Fieldsend

The Rolls-Royce share price has been flying of late. But here's one reason why the next few years could see…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Down 90% and 93%! Are Ocado Group and Aston Martin shares set for a mind-blowing recovery?

| Harvey Jones

Aston Martin shares have been a complete disaster and Ocado has done just as badly. But are these FTSE 250…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

How this £6.24 UK stock is copying Amazon’s winning tactics

| Stephen Wright

Amazon’s success has been built on using its scale to earn high-margin subscription revenues. And a FTSE 250 stock is…

Read more »