Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Could National Grid shares offer me a dividend that won’t be hurt by inflation?

Could National Grid shares offer me a dividend that won’t be hurt by inflation?

National Grid aims to inflation-proof its dividend per share with a policy of annual rises that match inflation. Is our writer ready to invest?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Image source: Getty Images

One concern a lot of investors have is about the impact of inflation on their passive income streams. Even when a company grows its dividend per share each year, if that growth is not as strong as inflation, its value in real terms could fall over time. That helps explain why National Grid (LSE: NG) attracts some loyal private investors. The FTSE 100 power network operator aims to grow its dividend per share annually in line with a leading measure of inflation – or even more.

Could that make it the sort of passive income generator I would like to have in my portfolio as a way to try and mitigate the potentially harmful impact of inflation on my dividend income?

This business has some compelling characteristics

Before getting into the dividend, let me explain why I like the National Grid business.

People need power and, over time, consumption looks set to grow, not decline. Moving power from where it is generated to the point of use will therefore continue to be big business.

Not only is it big business, but it is also one that is costly and difficult to get into. The sort of networks that National Grid has built over decades are impossible to replicate in many cases. Even if a rival could do so, it would likely be prohibitively expensive.

That gives National Grid strong pricing power – potentially so much, in fact, that the government regulates many of its prices. That can be seen as bad for profit potential, but it does help provide some transparency about possible future pricing levels.

But there’s something I don’t like about National Grid

So far, so good.

However, while the company has a lot of strengths, its chosen area of business also exposes it to a significant challenge. That is keeping the network operational and fit for purpose.

That is not just about sending a couple of engineers out in vans on a stormy night (important though that can be). It also involves the enormous task of maintaining and reshaping the grid to meet changing patterns of energy generation and consumption.

Such infrastructural work is expensive.

How expensive? Put it this way: in the first half of its current financial year alone, the company spent £5bn on capital investment.

That is a lot of money even for a business with a market capitalization of £63bn. Indeed, ongoing capital expenditure helps to explain why National Grid has amassed a net debt of £42bn.

The dividend has been cut before – and could be again

So what, you may ask.

National Grid’s high ongoing revenue generation potential could surely help fund such capex requirements?

In reality, the funding is an issue. Revenue in the first half was £7bn. So that £5bn of capex is substantial.

It makes sense that a power network operator spends a lot of money on maintaining and updating the network. However, National Grid has other things it needs to fund too, from paying interest on that large debt pile to employee wages.

A dividend cut could be one solution to its spending needs and indeed, it already reduced the dividend per share last year despite its stated aim of growth.

I fear that could happen again in future, so I have no plans to invest.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Dividend Shares

More oil wobbles as the BP share price dives 7% in a day!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BP share price has been wildly volatile in 2026, bouncing around with each new move in the US-Iran war.…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Meet the 9.6%-yielding income share that could keep growing its payout!

| Christopher Ruane

This income share yields close to 10% -- and has grown its dividend per share year after year for well…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

When will Barclays shares hit £10?

| John Fieldsend

Barclays shares were close to £1 not so long ago, but could they do the unthinkable and make it to…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares have bounced back before. On a P/E ratio of 6, could they do it again?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks easyJet shares could turn out to be a terrific bargain from a long-term perspective. So is he…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s what happened to £1,000 invested in the past 2 stock market crashes

| Christopher Ruane

History may not repeat itself, but our writer reckons there are lessons to be learned from what recent stock market…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Here’s how the HSBC share price reached an all-time high… and what might be next

| Mark Hartley

HSBC’s record share price reflects a strong rebound in profits and investor confidence, but future gains may be bumpier from…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Investors tempted by beaten-down Diageo shares should mark 6 May on their calendars now

| Harvey Jones

Diageo is a top British blue-chip but its shares have come under fire in recent years. Harvey Jones hopes investors…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Are Taylor Wimpey shares just too cheap to ignore?

| Paul Summers

Times have been tough for holders of Taylor Wimpey shares. But Paul Summers wonders whether a lot of bad news…

Read more »