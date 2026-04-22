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The BT share price is on fire in 2026. Is there still time to buy?

The BT share price has had a cracking couple of years, as the company heads towards escalating free cash flow in the years ahead.

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Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
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BT Group (LSE: BT.A) shares have been having a great time, with the price already up 20% in 2026. And we’re looking at a doubling since then.

These are welcome moves for long-suffering BT shareholders, who’ve seen their shares play out a painful decade. So are we looking at a new golden era for profit gains?

Well, analysts do expect BT’s annual earnings per share to climb 45% by 2028. But they’re split 50/50 on whether the shares are a Buy or a Sell. Why is that? I see a number of possible reasons.

Another down cycle?

The share price gain of the past few years has pushed BT’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio up close to 17 now. That might be fine for a company with high-tech growth prospects. But at the same time, BT’s business is highly capital intensive.

In the first half of the current year, we saw an 11% fall in profit before tax. But at the same time, capital expenditure (capex) rose 8% to £2.4bn. The higher capex also knocked a fair old chunk off free cash flow, with a normalised figure down 43%.

BT also isn’t quite the dividend monster we’re used to, at least not in dividend yield terms. With the BT share price so strong, we’re looking at a forecast yield of only 3.8%. That’s about average for the FTSE 100 this year. But dividend investors — who’ve long made up a high proportion of BT shareholders — could do significantly better elsewhere.

BT shares have, for decades, been lurching between bright and gloomy spells. Could we be in for a new downwards cycle? It looks like half the forecasting analysts think so.

The real value?

The P/E can be a bit misleading too, with BT’s net debt appearing interminably stuck around £20bn. The cost of servicing it doesn’t seem so onerous, so it might be just fine. But if we adjust to allow for debt, we nearly double the effective P/E for the business to 32. On that basis, BT shares are more expensive than AI chip leader Nvidia!

Do I sound totally negative about BT? I’m actually not, I’m cautiously optimistic. My reason is summed up by something CEO Allison Kirkby said with February’s Q3 update: “We remain on track for our financial outlook and guidance metrics for this year, our cash flow inflection to c.£2.0bn next year, and to c.£3.0bn by the end of the decade.

Big debts and a high P/E valuation? Those might not matter much if BT can reach such impressive cash flow levels. The end-of-decade target is a full 80% above the £1.65bn recorded in 2025. I’ll definitely have my eyes focused on cash when we see 2026 FY results on 21 May.

Bottom line

So what’s my verdict? I confess I’m a bit torn. And it looks to me like we’re in a bit of a wait-and-see phase for BT shares. I could see BT as a potential long-term buy. But right now, I think investors should consider looking for clearer value elsewhere.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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