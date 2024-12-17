Buying £350 a month of UK stocks for 9 years could give an investor this

Jon Smith explains how a £55k+ portfolio could be built by an investor in under a decade from picking the right types of UK stocks.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Some investors feel that putting all available cash to work in the stock market straight away is the best strategy. Although this can work well for some, I feel that the majority are better off in regularly investing smaller amounts on a monthly or quarterly basis. Here’s the surprising size that a portfolio could grow to in under a decade using this approach.

Strategy details

The idea focuses on two main points. One is that it’s a blended portfolio of both growth and dividend stocks. The other is that money can compound in the portfolio by reinvesting and dividends or proceeds straight back into the market.

Each month, an investor could pick one or two stocks that appeal to purchase. Over time, it’s ideal to have a mix of growth and dividend stocks. The regular income from dividend shares can help to grow the pot, with cash then put back into the market. The potential share price appreciation from growth stocks also acts to increase the portfolio value, albeit that this profit isn’t realised until the stock’s sold.

By regularly investing each month, it allows an investor to take advantage of opportunities as they’re presented. For example, a hot new theme could develop, providing the option to buy a stock from that area. Or a dividend might be hiked for a company, making the yield very attractive and worth buying.

Based on an average dividend yield of 6% and share price appreciation of 10%, I think the overall portfolio could grow at 8% a year. Using this assumption, investing £350 a month could provide a pot worth £55.8k in nine years! Of course, this isn’t guaranteed. But it shows how quickly a portfolio can grow with the right strategy.

One to consider

An example of a dividend stock that has kept increasing the dividend per share is Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX). In fact, it currently has the highest yield in the entire FTSE 100 at 10.29%.

The share price is up 4% over the past year, so this high yield hasn’t been driven by the stock materially falling. This provides a tick in the box for sustainability, as the portfolio is for the long term.

An interim dividend was paid at the end of October of 26.65p per share. This was an increase from the interim amount from last year of 26p. In fact, for the past five years it’s been raised.

Phoenix acquires and manages life policies and other retirement fund products. It makes money by investing the policyholder premiums as well as generating administrative fees. Therefore, it has a stable source of income which helps when it comes to paying out divdiends.

As a risk, some investors might be concerned about what’s going on with the SunLife business owned by Phoenix. It was put up for sale earlier this year as it wasn’t a core operation, but in September management said it will no longer sell it right now. Such confusion doesn’t breed investor confidence.