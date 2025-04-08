Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As Trump’s tariffs sink the FTSE 100, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice and shopping for bargains

As Trump’s tariffs sink the FTSE 100, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice and shopping for bargains

With the FTSE 100 now officially in a correction period, Andrew Mackie’s not sitting on cash waiting to see where the market goes next.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In signs reminiscent of March 2020, the last three trading days has seen the FTSE 100 lose 10% of its value. However, I believe smart investors who are able to move quickly to deploy capital into this market could profit extremely handsomely in the years ahead.

Don’t lose your head

My Stocks and Shares portfolio is deep in the red at the moment. Although highly disconcerting, one thing I refuse to do is panic and sell out. In fact, I’m doing the exact opposite and actively moving to buy shares.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once famously said: “Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble”. At moments like this, investing becomes purely a psychological phenomenon.

I say that because many investors fear buying today in case the market continues to tumble tomorrow. In my experience, that’s the wrong approach to take.

Come prepared

I’ve spent the last few months undertaking research into stocks that I’d love to buy in the eventuality they go on a fire sale. Undertaking fundamental analysis makes it a lot easier for me to press the buy button during periods of panic, even though I have absolutely no idea if my buys will continue to fall.

Of course, I need to assess the news in real time too. So do I believe these tariffs warrant a huge sell off? I don’t believe so. What do you think will happen in the next few days or weeks as countries begin to negotiate deals with the US? Exactly. Stock markets will surge.

The manner of the sell-off has many drawing parallels with the Covid crash. I don’t see it. This is an event-driven correction. JP Morgan might have upped the chances of a global recession to 60%, but that’s purely speculative on its part. And even if a recession does ensue, many stocks are more than priced for such an eventuality.

Diversified business

One stock I really like the look of at the moment is Associated British Foods (LSE: ABF). This fashion-to-food company is capable of thriving both in boom periods and recessions. In its latest trading update back in January, its Primark fashion/lifestyle retail brand saw like-for-like sales declined 6%. Cautious consumers were pulling back on discretionary spending.

It’s worth noting that following the scandal surrounding the former CEO of Primark, rumours have begun circulating that the parent group is considering selling it off. Being the crown in the jewels, this would leave the company cash rich, but considerably smaller. Regardless, I do believe the value proposition of the retailer resonates with its core customer base and don’t expect that to change.

Should a recession ensue, other parts of its business are also capable of taking the slack. I can’t see sales of Kingsmill bread falling off a cliff edge regardless of what happens to the economy.

This is predominantly a family run business in which the original founder’s lineage still owns a significant slice of the shareholding. Conservatively run, with £1bn in cash, a leverage ratio of 0.7 times, and a trailing dividend yield of 4.7%, It has all the qualities I look for in these uncertain times.

I believe it’s one any investor should consider owning. I certainly will be adding to my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Associated British Foods. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Are shares like Tesco a safe haven for investors?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a lot to like about Tesco shares. But does he see them as a safe heaven in…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

The 2025 stock market sell-off could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth in an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If a long-term investor has cash sitting in an investment ISA, now could be a good time to put some…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Stock market turbulence can be alarming, but it can also offer opportunity. Our writer considers whether now could be the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hunting for passive income? These falling insurance giants offer 10% yields

| Dr. James Fox

The UK insurance sector is typically a good place to look for attractive dividend yields. Dr James Fox details two…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Considering a Stocks and Shares ISA this April? Avoid these mistakes!

| Mark Hartley

When opening a Stocks and Shares ISA for the first time, it's easy to fall foul of some costly mistakes.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With global markets down 10%+ investors should remember this legendary quote from Warren Buffett

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. And he says that the best time to buy shares is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best safe havens in the FTSE 100 amid Trump’s tariffs 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer isn't convinced by the answers that AI assistant ChatGPT rattled off when asked about solid FTSE 100 defensive…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 world-class shares to consider buying in the market sell-off

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for blue-chip shares to buy amid the market chaos? Here are two high-quality businesses that Edward Sheldon sees potential…

Read more »