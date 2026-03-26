Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Next impresses again, but could its shares be about to crash?

Next impresses again, but could its shares be about to crash?

Next shares have leapt after the retailer raised its full-year profits guidance. But could the FTSE 100 retailer be running out of road?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

Next (LSE:NXT) has proven to be one of the UK’s most impressive retail shares. Even in tough times, the FTSE 100 company has culvitated an excellent track record of growth.

The retailer was at it again on Thursday (26 March), raising profit forecasts for the current financial year (to January 2027). Next’s share price responded strongly to the good news and was last 5% higher on the day.

But can the business continue to impress? I’m not so sure…

Great performance

First let’s break down the key points of today’s strong announcement. In it the firm said full-year sales rose 10.8% in the financial year ending January 2026. Pre-tax profit was £1.2bn, up 14.5% year on year and ahead of recently upgraded estimates.

Sales in the UK continue to rip higher. And in overseas markets, revenues increased by double-digit percentages.

But what’s Next’s secret as the broader retail sector struggles? According to Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Aarin Chiekrie, “quality over quantity is what consumerinson s want, leading them to buy slightly fewer, higher-priced, better-quality items.”

As I say, Next also hiked its pre-tax forecasts for the current fiscal year, sending its shares higher. These are now tipped at just above £1.2bn, up £8m from prior forecasts. Still, it indicates the enormous and growing pressures the retailer faces — growth of 4.5% is far below that seen last year. Revenues are tipped to rise at the same lower rate, too.

Trouble brewing

Yet in the current climate, I think both sales and profits forecasts could be looking overly optimistic. Why? Retail sales in key markets are in danger of slumping as the Middle East erupts. In the UK, British Retail Consortium (BRC) chief executive Helen Dickinson said today that “consumer confidence [has] collapsed as the Middle East conflict raised the prospect of higher inflation in the months ahead.

The war is also driving costs higher, and Next has predicted £15m worth of extra expenses this year due to higher fuel costs and other factors. This assumes the war lasts for three months. The trouble is, predicting when the conflict will end is almost impossible to call, casting a cloud over revenues and earnings for this year.

Are Next shares a buy?

I don’t believe this threat is factored into Next’s valuation, and especially after today’s further share price rise. The retailer trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.5. That’s above the 10-year average of 12-13, and also above the broader FTSE 100’s forward average.

Some could argue the retailer’s strong brand power and product quality makes it worthy of a premium valuation. After all, it’s underpinned robust, sector-beating sales and earnings for years.

It’s a valid point of view. Yet for me, signs of a sharp market contraction — combined with that enormous valuation — leave enough scope for Next shares to slump before too long. Despite its resilience, I’d rather buy other UK stocks right now.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Are the glory days over for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have soared in recent years. Lately, though, they have taken a tumble. Could there be worse still to…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Are ‘66% off’ Diageo shares a once-in-a-decade opportunity?

| John Fieldsend

Diageo shares have taken another hit in the early weeks of 2026. Are we looking at a massive bargain or…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Meet the UK stock under £1.50 smashing Rolls-Royce shares over the past year

| Ben McPoland

While Rolls-Royce shares get all the attention, this under-the-radar trust has quietly made investors a fortune. But is it still…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Down 19%, the red lights are flashing for Barclays shares!

| Royston Wild

Barclays shares have fallen almost a fifth in value as the Middle East war has intensified. Royston Wild argues that…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

After falling another 5%, are Aviva shares too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares five years ago would have grown 50% by now. But what might the future hold,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time to buy, after Next shares are lifted by storming FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

Retail sector weakness is holding back Next shares, is it? Tell that to the fashion shoppers who've driven up full-year…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Growth Shares

Why the Barclays share price is currently its most undervalued in months

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through why the Barclays share price has struggled in recent weeks, and flags up reasons why it…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

10.7% yield! Should investors snap up Taylor Wimpey shares before they go ex-dividend on 2 April?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is stunned by the double-digit yield available from Taylor Wimpey shares. But the FTSE 250 stock comes with…

Read more »