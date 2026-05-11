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We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » An Important Update From The Motley Fool UK

An Important Update From The Motley Fool UK

The future of Motley Fool UK is here.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
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Dear Fellow Investor,

You might have seen across our site that The Motley Fool UK has become an independent UK-owned company, led by our long-standing UK team. Same people, same principles, same focus on helping you become a better long-term investor.

That part hasn’t changed. And it won’t.

But we did think this moment called for something else to change: our name.

Not because we’re becoming something different – but because we want the name on the door to better reflect who we already are, and the kind of investing experience we believe in.

Over the past few months, we’ve been speaking to members and readers about what they value most in us. And the message came through clearly.

Keep it clear. Keep it honest. No jargon. No hype. No hidden agenda. And please – none of the “yet another fintech startup” energy.

We hear you.

We also know that names matter. They set the tone. They tell a story. And if we were going to choose a new one, it had to feel like us – not corporate, not generic, and definitely not forgettable.

So we went looking for something with a bit of history, a bit of humour, and a bit of British eccentricity.

That led us to an old nursery rhyme you may remember – the one about counting magpies:

“One for sorrow, two for joy, three for a girl, four for a boy…”

Less commonly known is what comes next. In some versions of the rhyme, the twelfth magpie is said to bring wealth.

And so, after a fair amount of discussion, coffee, and debate…

We landed on our new name:

The Twelfth Magpie

It felt right.

A little irreverent. A little unconventional. Rooted in a story. And a nod to the idea that investing doesn’t have to be overly serious or exclusive – it can be open, human, and even a bit playful, while still being grounded in good judgement and long-term thinking.

In many ways, it captures what we’ve always tried to be: independent-minded, slightly unwilling to follow the crowd, and always on the side of individual investors.

Or put more simply: we’re here to help you navigate investing with clarity, honesty, and a bit of character along the way.

That’s the spirit we’re carrying forward.

Over the coming days, you’ll start to see The Twelfth Magpie appear across our site, emails and systems as we make the transition.

You’ll also start to see your usual email newsletters come from our new email address and mailing systems. If you have any questions at all about this, please don’t hesitate to contact us at [email protected].

Everything else stays exactly the same. There’s just a new name on the door.

Again, if you have any questions at all, we’re always happy to hear from you.

Thanks for being part of this with us. We’re genuinely excited about what comes next – and glad you’re here for it.

Mark Rogers

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