There’s very little interest in these Nasdaq-listed AI stocks right now despite the fact they’re generating impressive growth. Could this be a buying opportunity?

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While everyone’s piling into AI infrastructure stocks like Micron and SanDisk, consider these out-of-favour Nasdaq 100 names

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Right now, investors all over the world are piling into Nasdaq-listed AI infrastructure stocks. Micron and SanDisk are two of the hottest names – they’ve soared in 2026.

Now, these stocks could keep rising; the near-term fundamentals do look strong. However, with many of these names up more than 100% this year, I’m wondering if it might be smarter to focus on some of the AI stocks that have been left for dead?

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A cheap Mag 7 stock

One high-quality AI stock that’s suffered recently is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). This year, it’s actually down despite all the AI hype.

Why’s it fallen? Because it’s a software business and investors don’t want a bar of software right now.

I think there could be an opportunity to consider here while the stock’s under pressure. In my view, it’s far too early to write this company off. Recent earnings were strong. For the quarter ended 31 March, revenue was up 15% year on year at constant currency.

Notably, on the earnings call, the company said that its Copilot service now has 20m paid enterprise seats. This suggests its AI services are gaining traction.

It’s worth pointing out that Microsoft is the second largest cloud computing company in the world (it’s not just a software play). And it’s developing its own AI chips. So while there are risks around software disruption, I continue to see a lot of potential here, especially while the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is in the low 20s.

Consistent top-line growth

Another name that’s been lumped into the software basket is AXON Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON). The maker of Taser guns, it’s a global leader in public safety.

This company – which is using AI heavily today – continues to grow at a rapid rate. For the first quarter of 2026, revenue was up 34% to $807m (its ninth consecutive quarter of 30%+ growth). On the back of this performance, the company raised its full-year guidance.

However, investors weren’t that excited because it’s not an AI infrastructure play.

With the stock down around 50% from its highs, I see an opportunity to consider here (I’ve been buying shares recently). A growth slowdown is a risk given the company’s high P/E ratio (40, using next year’s earnings forecast), however, taking a five-year view, I’m very bullish.

No AI slop here

Finally, Palantir‘s (NASDAQ: PLTR) another AI stock that could be worth checking out. I’ve been buying here too.

Last quarter, this company generated revenue growth of an unbelievable 85% as businesses in the US scrambled to adopt its AI solutions. However, investors didn’t care – because it’s a software company.

Is Anthropic a risk? Potentially. However, if you listen to the Q1 earnings call, the company repeatedly talks about how its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is superior to standard LLMs.

“AIP is the only platform that establishes a true AI no-slop zone, a necessary requisite to converting potential AI leverage into compounding real-world value without risking enterprise disaster.”

Palantir Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Taylor

Now, this stock’s expensive – the forward-looking P/E ratio using next year’s earnings forecast is 68. However, if the company keeps growing at a prolific rate, it’s only a matter of time until it looks cheap.

So I think it’s worth considering as a growth play.