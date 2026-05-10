Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » While everyone’s piling into AI infrastructure stocks like Micron and SanDisk, consider these out-of-favour Nasdaq 100 names

While everyone’s piling into AI infrastructure stocks like Micron and SanDisk, consider these out-of-favour Nasdaq 100 names

There’s very little interest in these Nasdaq-listed AI stocks right now despite the fact they’re generating impressive growth. Could this be a buying opportunity?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

Right now, investors all over the world are piling into Nasdaq-listed AI infrastructure stocks. Micron and SanDisk are two of the hottest names – they’ve soared in 2026.

Now, these stocks could keep rising; the near-term fundamentals do look strong. However, with many of these names up more than 100% this year, I’m wondering if it might be smarter to focus on some of the AI stocks that have been left for dead?

A cheap Mag 7 stock

One high-quality AI stock that’s suffered recently is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). This year, it’s actually down despite all the AI hype.

Why’s it fallen? Because it’s a software business and investors don’t want a bar of software right now.

I think there could be an opportunity to consider here while the stock’s under pressure. In my view, it’s far too early to write this company off. Recent earnings were strong. For the quarter ended 31 March, revenue was up 15% year on year at constant currency.

Notably, on the earnings call, the company said that its Copilot service now has 20m paid enterprise seats. This suggests its AI services are gaining traction.

It’s worth pointing out that Microsoft is the second largest cloud computing company in the world (it’s not just a software play). And it’s developing its own AI chips. So while there are risks around software disruption, I continue to see a lot of potential here, especially while the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is in the low 20s.

Consistent top-line growth

Another name that’s been lumped into the software basket is AXON Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON). The maker of Taser guns, it’s a global leader in public safety.

This company – which is using AI heavily today – continues to grow at a rapid rate. For the first quarter of 2026, revenue was up 34% to $807m (its ninth consecutive quarter of 30%+ growth). On the back of this performance, the company raised its full-year guidance.

However, investors weren’t that excited because it’s not an AI infrastructure play.

With the stock down around 50% from its highs, I see an opportunity to consider here (I’ve been buying shares recently). A growth slowdown is a risk given the company’s high P/E ratio (40, using next year’s earnings forecast), however, taking a five-year view, I’m very bullish.

No AI slop here

Finally, Palantir‘s (NASDAQ: PLTR) another AI stock that could be worth checking out. I’ve been buying here too.

Last quarter, this company generated revenue growth of an unbelievable 85% as businesses in the US scrambled to adopt its AI solutions. However, investors didn’t care – because it’s a software company.

Is Anthropic a risk? Potentially. However, if you listen to the Q1 earnings call, the company repeatedly talks about how its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is superior to standard LLMs.

“AIP is the only platform that establishes a true AI no-slop zone, a necessary requisite to converting potential AI leverage into compounding real-world value without risking enterprise disaster.”

Palantir Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Taylor

Now, this stock’s expensive – the forward-looking P/E ratio using next year’s earnings forecast is 68. However, if the company keeps growing at a prolific rate, it’s only a matter of time until it looks cheap.

So I think it’s worth considering as a growth play.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nasdaq, AXON Enterprise, Microsoft, and Palantir. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Axon Enterprise, Microsoft, and Nasdaq. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could start buying shares for the price of a weekend break

| Christopher Ruane

Is it really possible to start buying shares for the cost of a quick getaway? Our writer explains how it…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 top growth shares to consider on the London Stock Exchange

| Ben McPoland

There are plenty of UK stocks to buy that have potential long runways of growth. Here, our writer highlights two…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

£20k invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA this time last year is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

What has 12 months meant for the value of a Stocks and Shares ISA? That depends on how it has…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Dividend Shares

Here’s why 2026 has been bumpy for the BP share price

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BP share price has had a good 2026, rising 24% so far. However, ever since the US attacked Iran…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

How oil price volatility is impacting stock market sentiment — and how to prepare

| Mark Hartley

As the Middle East crisis deepens, oil price shocks are sending ripples through global stock markets. Mark Hartley considers a…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Meet the £7 FTSE 250 tech stock that’s outperforming Nvidia, AMD and Micron in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 250 artificial intelligence stock has generated enormous returns in 2026 amid high demand for its products. Is it…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How a £20k ISA could make you £6,491 a month from passive income shares

| Royston Wild

Ready to start investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA? This strategy could earn you a huge four-figure passive income…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in a SIPP to finish work and live off just dividend income?

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to retire comfortably on my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). But how much do I need to put in…

Read more »