Home » Investing Articles » With global markets down 10%+ investors should remember this legendary quote from Warren Buffett

With global markets down 10%+ investors should remember this legendary quote from Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. And he says that the best time to buy shares is when there’s panic in the air.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Over the last week, global stock markets have experienced a major crash. Here in the UK, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index just fell nearly 10% in the space of two days. In this kind of environment – where’s the panic in the air – I always come back to one well-known quote from investing guru Warren Buffett. He sees this type of stock market environment as a major buying opportunity.

A great tip

Over the last half century, Buffett has come out with some absolutely brilliant pieces of wisdom. There’s almost a great Buffett quote for every aspect of investing.

When stocks are in freefall and investors are in panic mode, however, it’s hard to beat this one:

I will tell you how to become rich. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful.

His advice here is pretty clear. If you want to make a lot of money from stocks, the best time to buy is when others are fearful (like they are now).

Real-life examples

It’s worth noting that Buffett has made a lot of money following this strategy.

At the height of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, for example, he invested $5bn in investment bank Goldman Sachs. This trade was rather complicated as it involved preferred shares and warrants, but he ended up generating a great return from it.

More recently, his investment company Berkshire Hathaway bought back a load of its own stock in the first quarter of 2020 (in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic when markets were volatile). That trade worked out very well – over the last five years Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares have risen about 150% (roughly 20% per year).

So, I think this quote is worth remembering. Especially in the current environment, where a lot of investors are fearful.

Investing like Buffett

It’s worth pointing out that Buffett won’t invest in a company just because its share price has fallen. He has a very specific investment strategy.

In short, he likes to buy into high-quality businesses at reasonable valuations. Things he looks for in a company include a strong competitive advantage (or wide economic moat), a high level of profitability, a solid balance sheet, and a good track record when it comes to generating returns for investors.

The good news is that there are plenty of Buffett-type stocks that look appealing today. One example is, I think, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which owns Facebook and Instagram. I feel this company ticks a lot of boxes for those wanting to emulate warren Buffett’s investing style.

Not only is it very profitable and financially sound, but it also has competitive advantages and a great track record in terms of shareholder returns (the stock has risen more than 500% over the last decade).

In terms of the valuation, it looks reasonable to me after some share price weakness over recent months. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 20, which isn’t high for a ‘Magnificent 7’ stock.

Of course, this stock isn’t for everyone. This social media company can be controversial at times and in the future, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it get more attention from regulators.

I do think it has potential from an investment perspective though. So it could be worth considering.

