Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » I was right about the UK stock impact from the tariff news. Here’s what I think happens next

I was right about the UK stock impact from the tariff news. Here’s what I think happens next

Jon Smith explains why he warned about the impact of the tariffs on UK stocks and why more short-term pain could lead to buying opportunities.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last week, I wrote about why I thought the looming ‘Liberation Day’ announcement would impact UK investors. Even though the news would relate to America and tariffs on countries around the world, I felt that UK stocks could be significantly impacted.

Given the major move lower in the FTSE 100 since then, it’s clear this has played out. So here’s what I think happens now.

Nothing positive right now

The FTSE 100’s down 11% in the past week. There’s good reason for this, as many of the companies in the index are huge multi-national businesses that trade around the world. Therefore, many are impacted by the tariffs. In AJ Bell analysis of Bloomberg data, Ashtead Group is one of the hardest hit, with 92% of sales in the US and 90% of facilities located there. Yet there are 20 companies in the index with more than 20% of their facilities in the US.

I see the market continuing to fall in the short term unless we get some meaningful walkback on the tariffs or some supportive action. In terms of UK-specific actions, this could include the central bank governor coming out and pledging support or a trade deal struck that sees the tariff removed. At a global level, a change in President Trump’s rhetoric would certainly help to provide some optimism to investors.

Yet, without any of this, and just further retaliatory tariffs being imposed by the other nations, I struggle to see a reason why stocks won’t keep falling in the coming weeks. Of course, I’m not suggesting markets keep losing at the same pace as the past few days. The volatility and pace of selling should slow somewhat. When the dust settles, that’s when I’m planning on going bargain hunting.

Building my list

One stock on my watchlist for the coming weeks is Rightmove (LSE:RMV). The online property portal has experienced an 8% drop in the past week. It’s still up 17% over the past year.

The sharp fall in the past week is partly justified. The economic uncertainty created by the tariff announcement could mean that some people don’t feel comfortable looking to buy a property. As a result, this could diminish site traffic for Rightmove. The knock-on impact could cause some advertisers to lower their spending, and make estate agents cut some listings. This is a risk going forward.

However, I don’t see this as being a long-term issue. The UK’s relatively unscathed from the tariffs. It’s one of the few countries still actively pursuing a trade deal. Further, if the Bank of England committee feels the need to support financial markets by cutting interest rates, this would be a good thing for Rightmove.

A lower base rate should cause mortgage rates to fall. This could make it cheaper for people to get on the property ladder, causing a spike in demand on the website.

Given the crazy sentiment in the market right now, I’m going to watch for further short-term pain in the stock. Yet I’m looking to deploy cash before the end of the month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

The 2025 stock market sell-off could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth in an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If a long-term investor has cash sitting in an investment ISA, now could be a good time to put some…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Stock market turbulence can be alarming, but it can also offer opportunity. Our writer considers whether now could be the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Considering a Stocks and Shares ISA this April? Avoid these mistakes!

| Mark Hartley

When opening a Stocks and Shares ISA for the first time, it's easy to fall foul of some costly mistakes.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With global markets down 10%+ investors should remember this legendary quote from Warren Buffett

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. And he says that the best time to buy shares is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As Trump’s tariffs sink the FTSE 100, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice and shopping for bargains

| Andrew Mackie

With the FTSE 100 now officially in a correction period, Andrew Mackie's not sitting on cash waiting to see where…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Why I’m staying away from the Barclays share price even with a 19% drop

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's cautious right now about the Barclays share price, with the potential for lower revenues from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks to consider as stock markets plummet!

| Royston Wild

Looking for lifeboats as growth-crushing trade tariffs loom? Here are two (including a FTSE 100 gold stock) I think merit…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The FTSE’s tanking. Here’s what I’m doing

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In the blink of an eye, the FTSE has fallen more than 10% due to economic uncertainty. Here’s how Edward…

Read more »