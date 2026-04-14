Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Buying £20k of Greggs shares could give me an £860 income this year!

Buying £20k of Greggs shares could give me an £860 income this year!

Greggs shares now offer a higher dividend yield than most FTSE 100 shares! So is the FTSE 250 baker a brilliant buy for passive income?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

Greggs (LSE:GRG) shares are gaining serious interest from passive income investors right now. That’s even though the baker’s strong record of dividend growth screeched to a halt last year.

So why are dividend chasers checking it out? It’s simple. A 10.4% fall in the Greggs share price over 12 months has pushed its dividend yield to 4.3% for 2026. That’s beats the FTSE 100‘s long-term average range of 3%–4%.

Things get even better for 2027, with the yield rising to 4.4%. But how robust are current dividend forecasts? And should I consider buying the FTSE 250 company for my income portfolio?

Dividend growth in 2027?

If City estimates are accurate, a £20,000 investment in Greggs today will provide an £860 passive income this year alone. If I reinvest these dividends and buy more Greggs shares, my total income over 2026 and 2027 will rise to £1,779.

These are based on expected dividends of:

  • 69p per share in 2026.
  • 70.7p per share next year.

If forecasts are correct, this year will be the third in a row that a 69p reward’s been paid. But with the Iran War worsening the existing cost-of-living crisis in the UK, is this realistic? And what about the payout increase tipped for 2027?

What’s the catch?

Let me put it this way: there’s a good chance of Greggs hitting those dividend targets, but I wouldn’t bet the house on it.

First, let’s look at dividend cover. For the next two years, expected dividends are covered 1.8 times by anticipated earnings. That’s good, but below the widely accepted security benchmark of two.

Given how sensitive the baker’s profits are to consumer spending, I want higher cover in today’s climate. My concerns are soothed somewhat by the strong balance sheet, which ended 2025 with net cash of £45.8m. But the firm’s expensive store expansion strategy means that cash pile doesn’t offer bulletproof protection for dividends.

Is Greggs a dividend share?

The truth is, I own Greggs in my portfolio. But I didn’t buy it for the dividend potential. And I won’t buy it for passive income now.

Consumer spending power in the UK remains extremely weak. And while the baker’s sales have been better more recently — helped by market share gains — the Iran War poses an ongoing risk to earnings. With costs also in danger of spiking, dividends could come under pressure.

Yet this doesn’t mean Greggs shares aren’t worth serious consideration today. The long-term investment case here remains intact, driven by new store openings in busier areas; improving exposure to delivery and evening trading; and more menu innovations.

And right now, Greggs’ share price is super cheap. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has toppled to 13 times from the 10-year average of 22–23.

So will I be buying Greggs shares for my portfolio? No, but that’s only because I already have a substantial holding. I think it’s a great share for investors to consider, and especially at today’s prices.

Royston Wild has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Market Movers

Down 7%! Why on earth are Imperial Brands shares plummeting today?

| Royston Wild

Imperial Brands shares are in freefall after a negative reception to fresh trading news. Is the party finally over for…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

With a P/E under 7, this value stock looks far too cheap at 101p

| Ben McPoland

This writer reckons value stock Hostelworld (LSE:HSW) looks dirt-cheap as it gets dividends flowing again and builds a social travel…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing For Beginners

Down 30% in 6 months, I think there’s a big catch to this insanely cheap stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through why careful research is needed when trying to assess if a cheap stock is worth buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in National Grid shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie takes a closer look at National Grid shares and why short-term market weakness could be missing a powerful…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How big does an ISA need to be to aim for a £1,500 monthly second income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how building a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend stocks can produce a high-and-rising second income in…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in BP shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Simon Watkins

BP shares have rocketed in the past 12 months, yet analysts think the real growth story is only just beginning,…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 6.8% forecast yield! 1 often-overlooked FTSE 100 income stock to buy today?

| Simon Watkins

This income stock offers a high forecast yield and strengthening momentum, yet many investors overlook it — creating a rare…

Read more »

GSK scientist holding lab syringe
Investing Articles

GSK’s share price is under £22, but with a ‘fair value’ much higher, is it time for me to buy more right now? 

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price rose over the last year, but a huge gap remains between its price and fair value —…

Read more »