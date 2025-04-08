Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The 2025 stock market sell-off could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth in an ISA

The 2025 stock market sell-off could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth in an ISA

If a long-term investor has cash sitting in an investment ISA, now could be a good time to put some into the market, says Edward Sheldon.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the last week, global stock markets have taken a huge hit due to tariff uncertainty. As a result, many stocks are currently down 20% or more from their 52-weeks highs. For long-term investors, this could be a major opportunity. If someone has cash sitting in their Stocks and Shares ISA right now, I think it’s time to consider putting some of it to work.

This kind of volatility is rare

It’s not often that we see this kind of volatility, where markets are literally in freefall and major indexes such as the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 are falling 4% to 5% in a day (for several days in a row).

The last time we saw this kind of thing was in early 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when the world was faced with huge uncertainty.

Before that, it was in late 2008, during the Global Financial Crisis, when the global banking system was on the brink of collapse.

So, we might not see this kind of market event again for a while. It could be another five years. It could be another 10.

Investing now could pay off

Now, investing in stocks in moments like this isn’t easy. When uncertainty is high and markets are tanking, it often feels safer to sit on the sidelines.

However, history shows that investing during these periods of volatility – when investors are indiscriminately dumping stocks – can pay off in a big way. Had someone put some capital into the S&P 500 index in March 2020 when the index crashed to 2,500, for example, they could have potentially doubled their money in just a few years.

Of course, there are no guarantees that the stock market will recover in the years ahead given the current level of economic uncertainty. A full recovery could take time.

But in the long run, global stock markets have always recovered from crises. I’m fairly certain that in a decade’s time, the current meltdown will just look like a blip on a long-term chart.

Different risk levels

It’s worth pointing out that it’s possible to take on different levels of risk today.

For example, if someone was looking to get into the market but not wanting to take on too much risk, they might want to consider a dividend-focused fund such as the iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF (LSE: IUKD).

This is a diversified product that focuses on UK-listed companies that pay dividends. Stocks in the fund include the likes of British American Tobacco, National Grid, and Legal & General.

This fund has held up pretty well in the current sell-off. Year to date, it’s only down about 4%. That’s a good performance on a relative basis. This year, a lot of individual stocks have fallen 30% or more.

The best thing about this fund, however, is that investors have two potential sources of return. Not only is there potential for capital gains but there’s also income on offer (the yield is currently about 5.5%).

Of course, this ETF isn’t perfect. If the market rallies hard in the months ahead, it could underperform due its focus on slow-moving dividend-paying companies.

An investor could easily combine this product with a few individual stocks, however. This would involve taking on a little more risk, but it could potentially lead to higher gains in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

