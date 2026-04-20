Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Growth stocks or dividend shares? You don’t have to choose!

Growth stocks or dividend shares? You don’t have to choose!

Not all dividend stocks are the same. Here’s what Warren Buffett says separates the good from the truly exceptional for long-term investors.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

A lot of investors focus on either growth stocks or dividends. But a handful of really outstanding shares offer both.

Some businesses can grow while paying out cash to shareholders. And these can be terrific investments.

Growth vs dividends 

In most cases, the trade-off between growth and income is real. And there’s a simple reason why.

Businesses have a choice about what they do with their cash. One option is to use it for growth. 

Companies grow by opening new facilities, hiring more staff, or even buying competitors. That’s great, but there’s a catch.

All of this costs money. And any cash used for doing these things can’t be returned to investors as dividends.

Alternatively, they can distribute their profits to shareholders. This creates income for investors, but it creates zero growth. 

Most businesses do a combination,  but the choice remains. Cash used for dividends doesn’t generate growth.

Warren Buffett 

That’s the reality for most companies. But in a few extremely rare cases, investors don’t have to choose.

Some businesses can grow without using the cash they generate. And in that situation, dividends don’t slow them down.

In his 2022 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Warren Buffett identified two of these. They were Coca-Cola and American Express.

Both have managed to grow over time. But they haven’t had to use the cash they’ve generated to do this.

One example in both cases is price increases. This boosts sales, but costs the company nothing.

That means growth isn’t limited by paying dividends. And that’s why they’ve been such great investments for Berkshire.

FTSE 100 

These companies are rare and not easy to find. But UK investors can find a couple in the FTSE 100.

One is Games Workshop (LSE:GAW). The firm consistently returns over 80% of its profits to investors.

Despite this, it’s been one of the fastest-growing FTSE 100 stocks of the last 10 years. And it might only be getting started. 

The company has a lot of scope to expand in the US. And its upcoming Warhammer film could be a big catalyst for that. 

Inflation or a recession could dampen demand for its products. They aren’t cheap and they’re discretionary. 

Investors should therefore expect volatility. But while any year might be challenging, the firm has clear long-term strengths.

Unique strength 

This is why Games Workshop shares have performed so well in the last 10 years. It’s not an accident. 

The question for investors is whether the firm can keep this up. And I think it can.

Nobody else can make Warhammer products. But there’s something that’s even more important, in my view.

There are lots of strong franchises, but they aren’t as successful as Games Workshop. The reason is management.

Unlike some companies, the firm puts its customers ahead of short-term profits. That’s why it’s built such a loyal following.

This principle is deeply embedded in the organisation. And that’s why I’m positive about the stock.

Opportunity?

With most stocks, the choice between growth and dividends is real. That’s because most companies have to invest to grow.

In a few rare situations, though, this isn’t the case. And Games Workshop is one of them.

That’s why I think it’s a stock that every investor should keep a close eye on. Growth or dividends, this company offers both.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How the UK State Pension measures up against other countries — and why it’s not enough

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs the UK State Pension against other nations, revealing why it’s important for Britons to explore additional options.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A stock market crash this summer? Here’s how it could help

| Alan Oscroft

With emotion running high, the stock market is in a funny mood right now. And it can make investing choices…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Investors are pouring cash into Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. Is it all about SpaceX?

| Alan Oscroft

Is this the perfect time to join the revived space race, by grabbing a chunk of the UK's most popular…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 way to pick buy-and-forget stocks for a lifetime SIPP

| Alan Oscroft

Volatile stock markets have shaken the confidence of SIPP and ISA investors in 2026. We need a low-stress way to…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

1 quality stock to consider buying for a brand spanking new ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights an excellent growth stock that he's looking to buy in the coming weeks. The company is growing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a devilishly good £666 weekly income from your Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can use their annual Stocks and Shares ISA allowance to generate a high and rising…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

The Tesco share price is struggling to regain 500p even after strong results – where to from here?

| Mark Hartley

Last week's results should have been a big boost for the Tesco share price, but it failed to rally. Mark…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

£9,500 invested in Aston Martin shares a month ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares have jumped by over a fifth in a matter of weeks. But they still sell for pennies…

Read more »