Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £9,500 invested in Aston Martin shares a month ago is now worth…

£9,500 invested in Aston Martin shares a month ago is now worth…

Aston Martin shares have jumped by over a fifth in a matter of weeks. But they still sell for pennies — so should this writer buy?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk

Image source: Aston Martin

Carmaker Aston Martin (LSE: AML) is known for high prices and high speeds – but what about the British automotive marque’s shares?

In short, they have been a disaster. Since listing in 2018, Aston Martin shares have shed 99% of their value.

But there have been some rises along the way – including a sharp one over the past month. Could this potentially be the green shoots of share price recovery?

A dramatic gear shift

Specifically, the past month has seen the Aston Martin share price increase by 22%.

That means someone who put £9,500 into the carmaker just a month ago would now be sitting on a holding worth £11,590. Very racy.

There is no dividend, which is hardly a surprise as Aston Martin is heavily in debt and has ongoing high levels of negative free cash flow.

Still, the recent share price rise has been substantial. Despite that, the share still sells for pennies.

What’s going on?

That sort of uptick in share price is notable, especially given how horribly Aston Martin shares have done over a longer timeframe.

Interestingly, there has been no specific news from the company over the past month that could help explain why the share price has soared.

So I think this is basically the market chewing over the company’s results, which were published in late February, and reassessing whether it really is as much of a basket case as some in the City had previously assumed.

Balancing risk and reward

It might not be.

After all, Aston Martin has a strong brand and a deep-pocketed customer base that could be happy to keep splashing the cash even if the economy is not doing well.

The first Valhalla model supercars have now hit the road, potentially opening up chunky new revenue streams.

In addition, Aston Martin has been taking a close look at spending, which could potentially help improve its operational efficiencies.

Still, though I see some reasons to be cheerful, the question I have as an investor is: why rush?

To put that another way, why put my hard-earned money into what still looks like a very risky business rather than wait for it to prove itself more before deciding whether to invest, even if that means paying a higher price for it at that point?

After all, even if Aston Martin shares were to double or triple from here, they would still only cost a fraction of their price a few years ago.

Lots still to prove

The reason I am taking this approach is that despite having brilliant assets, the company has consistently been a source of disappointment for investors in recent years.

That could change. But I would rather wait for hard evidence of any such change rather than investing on the basis of hope alone.

If the shares cost more but the risks seem lower thanks to the business proving itself, that could still be much more attractive to me than the position today.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of other value shares in the UK market I think are potential bargains right now.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How the UK State Pension measures up against other countries — and why it’s not enough

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs the UK State Pension against other nations, revealing why it’s important for Britons to explore additional options.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A stock market crash this summer? Here’s how it could help

| Alan Oscroft

With emotion running high, the stock market is in a funny mood right now. And it can make investing choices…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Investors are pouring cash into Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. Is it all about SpaceX?

| Alan Oscroft

Is this the perfect time to join the revived space race, by grabbing a chunk of the UK's most popular…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 way to pick buy-and-forget stocks for a lifetime SIPP

| Alan Oscroft

Volatile stock markets have shaken the confidence of SIPP and ISA investors in 2026. We need a low-stress way to…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

1 quality stock to consider buying for a brand spanking new ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights an excellent growth stock that he's looking to buy in the coming weeks. The company is growing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a devilishly good £666 weekly income from your Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can use their annual Stocks and Shares ISA allowance to generate a high and rising…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

The Tesco share price is struggling to regain 500p even after strong results – where to from here?

| Mark Hartley

Last week's results should have been a big boost for the Tesco share price, but it failed to rally. Mark…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Greggs shares a year ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs shares have drifted south over the past year. So why is this writer hanging on to his holding in…

Read more »