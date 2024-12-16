Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » An investor who put £5,000 into Rolls-Royce shares in 2022 could have this much now

An investor who put £5,000 into Rolls-Royce shares in 2022 could have this much now

Rolls-Royce shares have performed stunningly well since the last stock market crash. But we’ve had many more FTSE 100 winners too.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The kind of success we’ve seen from Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) shares in the past two years doesn’t come along very often.

After the company’s storming recovery from its pandemic thumping, it’s turned into a real growth star. And in just the past two years, the stock has become a six-bagger.

Every £5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares in the middle of December 2022 will have grown to a bit over £31,000 today. And a full £20k ISA allowance could now be worth £126,000.

How could we miss it?

Hindsight is all well and good. But what signs were there in the past few years that we can learn from today? The main one for me comes when we look at the hammering the FTSE 100 took in the stock market crash of 2020.

What was everyone doing that year? Selling stocks. What should they have been doing? It seems clear now that investors should have been buying.

But the knee-jerk market reaction to bad news is what can give private investors an edge. What was it that billionaire investor Warren Buffett once said about gloomy times?

Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it’s imperative that we rush outdoors carrying washtubs, not teaspoons.

— letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, 2016

Raining gold

Admittedly, the bad news of 2020 could have turned out much worse. But by the time we neared the end of 2022, it was becoming clear that we were beating the pandemic. Civilisation wasn’t about to collapse. And all our top companies weren’t going bust.

If any of the worst-case scenarios actually came to pass, we’d have had far more to worry about than our Stocks and Shares ISAs anyway.

In times of economic trouble, I reckon we should simply assume that the stock market will pull through. It has done every single time so far for more than a century, and has come out stronger each time.

Rolls-Royce was possibly the most spectacular success this time, but we’ve had a good few others.

Stock market recovery

The same £5,000 invested in NatWest Group shares two years ago would be worth around £7,800 today, plus dividends. Invested at this time in December four years ago, it could have grown to nearly £12,000, again with dividends on top.

That’s not the same multi-bagger win as Rolls-Royce, but it’s still a cracking result. And other banks and finance stocks, among the hardest hit in any economic crisis, have rewarded investors well.

So when the next stock market crash comes along, I’ll be planning to invest as much as I can in top-quality FTSE 100 stocks while they’re cheap.

What next for Rolls-Royce?

Rolls-Royce shares have climbed to a growth valuation now, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32 for this year. But forecasts continue to show earnings growth and could drop that to 25 by 2026.

Investors need to balance that optimism with the risk of a slump should growth start to slow, but the uncertainty keeps me away right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2025. Here are some of his…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Something big just happened in the UK stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some data he's just found, which could indicate a positive change of sentiment for the UK…

Read more »

Growth Shares

4 rate cuts in 2025? Here’s the potential impact on the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Lloyds share price could struggle due to rate cuts in 2025, but flags up some…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Tesla a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

After not really going anywhere in the last couple of years, the Tesla stock price has started reaching for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Nvidia stock in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock has made a lot of people rich over the past few years, as demand for the AI chip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors could get an 8% average dividend yield from these FTSE 100 shares!

| Paul Summers

Passive income isn't guaranteed. But our writer thinks these FTSE 100 shares should generate a chunky dividend stream to make…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7% yield and down 6.5%! Ahead of the Direct Line takeover, is now the time for me to buy more Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have struggled to stay above £5, even after news of the intended takeover of a key rival insurer.…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 10% but with 20%+ a year earnings growth projected, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 stock?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has dropped on three main factors, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's undervalued. I've taken a…

Read more »