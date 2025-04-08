Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for the best safe havens in the FTSE 100 amid Trump’s tariffs 

I asked ChatGPT for the best safe havens in the FTSE 100 amid Trump’s tariffs 

Our writer isn’t convinced by the answers that AI assistant ChatGPT rattled off when asked about solid FTSE 100 defensive plays.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has not been an oasis of calm during the stock market carnage. In fact, the blue-chip index is down 10.26% in a week, as Footsie banks and miners have been hit especially hard.

With all global indexes tumbling, I asked ChatGPT for ‘safe haven’ Footsie stocks to consider as President Trump’s tariffs cause mayhem. Here’s what the AI chatbot said.

Consumer staple

To start, it quickly pumped out Diageo (LSE: DGE). As a major player in the global drinks industry through brands like Guinness and Smirnoff, it enjoys consistent demand and “steady performance regardless of economic cycles“.

Hmm. Try telling that to shareholders, of which I was one until recently. The share price is down 23% year to date and 51% since the start of 2022. So much for steady performance!

That said, Diageo stock now appears to offer real value, trading at 15.6 times earnings and offering a 4.1% dividend yield. Those figures were closer to 24 and 2% just three years ago. So it’s possible the bottom might finally be in (or near).

However, things have changed since 2022. Surging inflation has ripped a hole in many drinkers’ budgets, driving some to downgrade from Diageo’s premium labels. Gen Z is drinking less.

Meanwhile, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which suppress cravings for alcohol among other things, have started to go mainstream. Fund manager Terry Smith cited them as a key reason for dumping his long-held Diageo stake last year.

I’m not convinced that Diageo is a great defensive play, given its exposure to some US tariffs and the rising possibility of a global economic downturn.

Utility

Next, ChatGPT plumped for National Grid (LSE: NG.). It said operating the UK’s electricity and gas transmission networks means it “provides essential services with regulated revenue streams, offering stability amid market fluctuations.”

I’d add that the firm has strategically shifted its focus from gas to electricity transmission. This aligns with the UK’s aim to decarbonise its energy sector and achieve net-zero emissions. Unfortunately though, this transition is eye-wateringly expensive, with National Grid planning to spend up to £35bn between April 2026 and March 2031.

My fear here is that these large-scale infrastructure projects will end up costing more, as they typically do on these shores. This could threaten long-term dividend growth and increase National Grid’s already colossal debt pile.

To be fair, the stock has proven to be a bit of a safe haven, edging up 2.4% this year. It might have further to run, given the uncertainty around global trade right now. So it may be worth considering by investors.

While I don’t see any immediate threat to National Grid’s dividend, the forecast yield for its current financial year is 4.8%. That isn’t high enough to tempt me to invest, given the debt situation.

Big Pharma

Finally, the bot highlighted AstraZeneca and GSK. Again though, are pharmaceuticals really a safe-haven sector in this environment? Tariffs on the industry are also being drawn up, which could directly impact profitability and lead to a cut in research and development.

Of these, I’d say National Grid is the best defensive play. But given the potentially lucrative opportunities elsewhere after the sell-off, I intend to go on the front foot in the coming weeks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Diageo Plc, GSK, and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Are shares like Tesco a safe haven for investors?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a lot to like about Tesco shares. But does he see them as a safe heaven in…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

The 2025 stock market sell-off could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth in an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If a long-term investor has cash sitting in an investment ISA, now could be a good time to put some…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Stock market turbulence can be alarming, but it can also offer opportunity. Our writer considers whether now could be the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hunting for passive income? These falling insurance giants offer 10% yields

| Dr. James Fox

The UK insurance sector is typically a good place to look for attractive dividend yields. Dr James Fox details two…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Considering a Stocks and Shares ISA this April? Avoid these mistakes!

| Mark Hartley

When opening a Stocks and Shares ISA for the first time, it's easy to fall foul of some costly mistakes.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With global markets down 10%+ investors should remember this legendary quote from Warren Buffett

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. And he says that the best time to buy shares is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 world-class shares to consider buying in the market sell-off

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for blue-chip shares to buy amid the market chaos? Here are two high-quality businesses that Edward Sheldon sees potential…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Consider targeting £8,840 of annual passive income from 363 shares in this FTSE 100 heavyweight stock!

| Simon Watkins

Investing in high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more of the shares can generate potentially life-changing passive income…

Read more »