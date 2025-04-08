Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are shares like Tesco a safe haven for investors?

Are shares like Tesco a safe haven for investors?

Christopher Ruane sees a lot to like about Tesco shares. But does he see them as a safe heaven in challenging times — and will he invest?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesco plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When markets are highly volatile – as they have been lately – some investors start looking for a safe haven. Some turn to an industry with resilient long-term customer demand and start eyeing shares like National Grid or Tesco (LSE: TSCO). I own neither share in my portfolio although like many investors the idea of a safe haven appeals to me.

So why do I have no plans to add Tesco shares to my portfolio?

There’s no guaranteed stock market safe haven

The key point to understand is that no share is guaranteed to be a safe haven. Some shares show less volatility than others – but that is not always predictable ahead of time.

Take Tesco shares as an example. Before even getting into the details of its business, the share price chart alone can teach us some things.

Over the past year alone, Tesco’s highest share price (close to £4) was well above its lowest (£2.78). The high point was in February. If an investor had bought then, by the worst moment last month (that is, just one month after the purchase), the value of their holding would be down by almost a fifth.

Businesses change over time

But the share price is just a reflection of what the market thinks a company is worth. So might Tesco have a stable long-term value? I do not think so. Any business’s valuation can change over time.

Yes, demand for groceries is resilient. But that in turn has brought increased competition into the UK supermarket sector in recent decades, pushing down profit margins even for an industry leader like Tesco.

The company has evolved over time, pulling out of markets such as the US and Asia. Not only that, but even a successful company can run into difficulties an investor would be hard pushed to foresee.

Back in 2014, for example, it was embroiled in an accounting scandal. That is water now long under the bridge but it underlines why seeing a single share as a safe haven can be dangerous. Diversification is a key risk-management tool for any investor.

Using the stock market to make money

If I wanted a safe haven for my money I would likely stick it in a bank. The stock market inherently involves some risk, — but it can sometimes also offer potential rewards far above the interest I earn from a bank account.

Tesco has a leading position in a market I expect to benefit from long-term demand. It has a strong brand, industry-leading customer loyalty programme, proven business model and huge customer base.

At the right price, I would be happy enough to buy some Tesco shares for my ISA.

Currently though, Tesco trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 18. Yes, the Tesco share price has come down notably since February, but that valuation still does not strike me as a bargain.

Tesco faces intense competition. Profit margins in grocery retailing are tight and current trade disputes could add more costs onto supermarkets like Tesco, that it may not be able to fully pass onto customers. That is on top of additional costs from changes to National Insurance contributions that kicked in this week.

At the current price then, I will be leaving this share on the shelf rather than adding it to my stock market shopping basket.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

The 2025 stock market sell-off could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth in an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If a long-term investor has cash sitting in an investment ISA, now could be a good time to put some…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Stock market turbulence can be alarming, but it can also offer opportunity. Our writer considers whether now could be the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hunting for passive income? These falling insurance giants offer 10% yields

| Dr. James Fox

The UK insurance sector is typically a good place to look for attractive dividend yields. Dr James Fox details two…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Considering a Stocks and Shares ISA this April? Avoid these mistakes!

| Mark Hartley

When opening a Stocks and Shares ISA for the first time, it's easy to fall foul of some costly mistakes.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With global markets down 10%+ investors should remember this legendary quote from Warren Buffett

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. And he says that the best time to buy shares is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best safe havens in the FTSE 100 amid Trump’s tariffs 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer isn't convinced by the answers that AI assistant ChatGPT rattled off when asked about solid FTSE 100 defensive…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 world-class shares to consider buying in the market sell-off

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for blue-chip shares to buy amid the market chaos? Here are two high-quality businesses that Edward Sheldon sees potential…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Consider targeting £8,840 of annual passive income from 363 shares in this FTSE 100 heavyweight stock!

| Simon Watkins

Investing in high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more of the shares can generate potentially life-changing passive income…

Read more »