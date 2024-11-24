Invest as much as possible, regularly, and use the passive income to plough back into more shares. Here’s how millionaires do it.

How I’m trying to make a million from passive income

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

There are several thousand Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires in the UK, and a lot of them have a good amount invested in passive income stocks.

Yes, that’s right. These millionaires didn’t get there by stumbling upon the latest ‘get-rich-quick’ tech startups. No, they bought companies that generate strong cash flow and pay progressive dividends.

Then they reinvested those dividends each year in more shares, and patiently waited for the miracle of compounding to weave its magic.

Investment trusts

Checking data from providers AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor, I see ISA millionaires are more heavily into investment trusts than average.

City of London Investment Trust’s (LSE: CTY) a popular one and I hold it. It’s currently on a forecast dividend yield of 4.9%.

That’s not the UK stock market’s biggest. But it’s risen every year for 58 straight years. City of London tops the Association of Investment Companies’ list of ‘Dividend Heroes’, which have achieved the feat for 20 years or more.

It’s not without risk, and the focus on dividends can mean spells of poor share price performance. City of London shares have failed to match the FTSE 100 over the past five years, up just 3.3%. The index managed 13%.

Long-term growth

An end to the 58-year run could cause pain. But the trust has doubled in price over 20 years, well above the Footsie. And with dividends ahead of average too.

That’s the key secret for me. Put my cash into dividend-paying stocks that I think are likely to do better overall than average. Then reinvest the dividends and wait.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s been doing it like this at his Berkshire Hathaway investment company for decades. We can get ahead by learning from the experience of others.

Dividend-based trusts aren’t the only ones the top ISA holders own. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s also popular, and that goes for US Nasdaq growth stocks.

Spread the risk

Scottish Mortgage is on an 11% discount to its underlying net asset value. And I can see the attraction of that. But some observers fear a Nasdaq correction, which moves me onto diversification.

Millionaire ISA holders diversify, and on average don’t have much in higher-risk growth trusts like this. I’m the same. So what do they hold for diversification?

It includes many of the same steady stocks that most passive income investors already know well.

BP and Shell are on the list (with their forecast dividend yields of 6.1% and 4.2% respectively). Lloyds Banking Group (5.3%) is there too, as are Aviva (7.1%), National Grid (5.7%), Legal & General (9.4%) and Diageo (3.4%).

A millionaire’s passive income

Looking at those individual favourite stocks, I see something interesting. They have an average dividend yield of 5.9%.

An investor who can reach £1m by reinvesting their passive income could then earn £59,000 a year in passive income from that rate of return, or £4,900 a month. And still hold all their shares.

There’s no guarantee of price rises, and none for dividends either. But I rate this as the investing approach with the best odds for me.