Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is this little-known $5 stock the next Tesla?

Is this little-known $5 stock the next Tesla?

An obscure Nasdaq growth stock has some similarities with an early Tesla. Should I have a punt in case it also heads to the moon?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London

Image source: Getty Images

Since going public in 2010, Tesla stock has gone up by a mind-boggling 26,603%. Few shares better illustrate the power of long-term investing.

Yet with a colossal $1.19trn market cap today, Tesla’s days of eye-popping returns are probably in the rear-view mirror. As a result, investors hoping to find the next massive winner will likely need to look elsewhere.

Another AV play

One under-the-radar Nasdaq stock I think has enormous potential is Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR). Like Tesla, the firm’s a leader in the autonomous vehicle (AV) space.

Indeed, one of Aurora’s co-founders, Sterling Anderson, previously led the team that delivered Tesla Autopilot. Both tech companies believe that powerful AI software will revolutionise transportation.

However, while Tesla is focused on robotaxis, Aurora is having success with autonomous trucking. Its Aurora Driver self-driving system is designed to integrate directly into existing freight operations, allowing trucks to operate almost around the clock.

Being a carrier is a game of margins and if autonomy can work around the clock, it will be key to growing our customers’ businesses…The era of superhuman logistics has arrived.
Co-founder and CEO Chris Urmson

Scaling up quickly

There are a number of things I like here. One is that co-founder Chris Urmson helped build Google’s self-driving programme, so there’s definitely solid industry pedigree.

Another attractive factor is that the global truck freight market is absolutely massive, valued at about $4trn. And there should be no shortage of demand because, without mandatory rest breaks, Aurora Driver can cut transit times nearly in half.

The company is working with industry heavyweights like FedEx Freight, Schneider, Hirschbach, Toyota, and Volvo Trucks. Aurora only deployed its first driverless truck a year ago. But at the end of January, its software had facilitated 250,000 driverless miles, with a perfect safety record.

It ended 2025 with 10 trucks on the road, navigating rain, fog, and heavy wind. By the end of 2026, it expects to have more than 200 in operation, with routes extending across the Sun Belt in the south of the US.

There’s a nine-hour video on YouTube of its driverless trucks cruising down public highways. I salute you if you can stay awake till the end of the journey!

Risks abound

Now, I do have some concerns. First, there’s the elephant in the room — a terrible motorway accident involving a driverless juggernaut. That could set the company back years.

Also, the $9.8bn market cap is quite substantial, considering the loss-making company only expects revenue of $14m-$16m this year. So there’s a lot of optimism already baked into the valuation.

That said, the firm thinks it has enough liquidity to achieve positive free cash flow in 2028. Forecasts put revenue at almost $700m by then, highlighting how fast Aurora is expected to grow.

Another big winner?

Currently, it’s too early to tell what margins will look like and how much more money Aurora might need to raise. That makes it a high-risk stock, for sure.

However, Aurora Driver could solve driver shortages and underpin massive efficiency savings for freight firms. If it becomes the foundational operating system for the enormous US trucking industry, this could become a monster future winner.

With the stock down 50% in a little over a year, I might have a little nibble in May.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How much is needed in a SIPP to target a £25,095.20 annual income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says building a portfolio of top UK stocks in a SIPP can help build a passive income that's…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

How could the latest Barclays share buybacks impact investors?

| Mark Hartley

After a further 26.7m in buybacks, Mark Hartley looks at how the development could impact the Barclays share price and…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

The BP share price is on fire! Is there still time to buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the BP share price is climbing again today, after profits more than doubled in the first quarter.…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in a FTSE 100 index tracker 3 years ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 index has been on fire in recent years. Yet this Footsie stock has crashed 33% in 12…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Will BAE Systems shares soar with its foray into the ‘space industry’?

| John Fieldsend

A new announcement from BAE Systems shares could have a big impact on the shares. Our Foolish author takes a…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

2 bank shares to consider buying before Lloyds in May

| Ben McPoland

Lloyds shares have made investors wealthier recently. But our writer thinks these two bank stocks have significantly more growth potential.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where next for the Barclays share price, after Q1 fails to inspire?

| Alan Oscroft

I've been eagerly awaiting first-quarter bank results season. But judging by the Barclays share price reaction, sentiment appears lukewarm.

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

How a SIPP can save your retirement from an insufficient UK State Pension

| Mark Hartley

I don’t know about you, but I’ll need more than a grand a month to get by in retirement. That’s…

Read more »