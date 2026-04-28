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£7,007 invested in Aston Martin shares 1 week ago is now worth…

Aston Martin shares have put on a spurt lately but they’re still down 27% in the last year. Harvey Jones wonders if the FTSE 250 stock is finally set to fight back.

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Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
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Last week (21 April), I checked out Aston Martin (LSE: AML) shares. That’s not something I do lightly. The FTSE 250 stock is a sore point for me. It’s blown a small hole in my otherwise thriving Self-Invested Personal Pension. 

I’m not the only one suffering. Performance has been abominable since the luxury car maker floated on 3 October 2018. Priced at £19 on the day, its shares now trade at just 42p. That’s a staggering drop of 97.7%. If this car was a Bond villain, it would have invented a machine that eats your money. Yet whenever The Motley Fool runs articles on Aston Martin, they’re a hit. Are investors simply rubbernecking, or is there a magnificent recovery opportunity here?

Is this fallen FTSE 250 star about to fight back?

No stock falls in a straight line, and Aston Martin was having a moment when I reviewed it last week. The shares had just jumped 13.5% in a month. Great rewards await investors who time the Aston Martin share price recovery right. Was this finally it?

Alas, no. If someone had invested £7,007 one week ago, they’d have £6,425 today (ignoring trading charges). With the stock down 8.3% in a week, they’re sitting on a quickfire paper loss of £582.

To be fair, it was a rough week for markets everywhere, as the Iran war drags on. Aston Martin is at the mercy of swings in wider market sentiment. I’ve noticed that on good days, the shares outperform. On bad days, investors should avert their eyes. Surely at some point, this stock has to show its pedigree?

Sadly, there’s no guarantee of that. Aston Martin has famously gone bust seven times in its 113-year history. It might have gone under again, if it wasn’t for CEO Lawrence Stroll. The Canadian billionaire acquired a 16.7% stake for £182m in January 2020, as part of a wider £500m bailout. At the time, the shares traded at 1,187p. My calculations suggest his stake is worth less than £6.5m at today’s price. Stroll isn’t walking away. So can his big bet pay off?

Should you take a massive gamble on this stock?

Sadly, 2025 full-year results, published on 25 February, offered little respite. Wider conditions remain challenging, with US tariffs, falling Chinese demand, and production delays for the £1m Valhalla supercar all hitting sales. Revenue slumped 21% to £1.26bn. The pre-tax loss increased from £289m to £364m. Net debt rose 19% to almost £1.4bn.

The board is working hard to cut costs, while pinning its hopes on improved Valhalla deliveries and margins. Aston Martin still has a terrific brand and top-notch product. Throw in the 007 sheen, and it’s easy to see why investors won’t give up. So would I suggest investors consider buying it? No way. This is about as dicey as a stock can get. One to watch, but only from a safe distance. I can see plenty of thrilling FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 recovery prospects today, and none of them are half as risky as this one.

Harvey Jones has positions in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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