Barclays shares just fell 3% after Q1 results. Is this a buying opportunity?

Barclays shares fall on results day. Andrew Mackie digs into Q1 numbers, buybacks, and whether investors should actually be buying here.

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Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares are down around 3% in early trading today (28 April), despite the bank delivering what looks like a solid set of first-quarter results. That raises an obvious question for me — if the numbers are good, why isn’t the market impressed? And more importantly, is this a buying opportunity, or a sign there’s something less convincing beneath the surface?

Q1 results

The blue-eagle bank’s first-quarter numbers don’t shout, but they quietly impress. Profits edged up to £2.8bn, while earnings per share rose to 14.1p. Returns eased slightly year on year, but at 13.5% they remain firmly in double-digit territory.

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Income grew 6% to £8.2bn, with strength across the business. The standout was the investment bank, generating more than £4bn in a single quarter for the first time. Growth in UK lending and stronger US consumer activity added support.

Costs were kept under control, with the efficiency ratio improving to 56% as savings helped offset inflation and ongoing investment.

There were some blemishes. A one-off impairment pushed credit losses higher. Even so, a strong balance sheet and a new £500m share buyback suggest management remains confident in the wider outlook.

Strong returns — but what’s really driving them?

The bigger question for me is what’s really driving Barclays’ longer-term story — and whether this quarter gives a clear answer.

On one hand, I think the investment bank is doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Breaking through £4bn of quarterly income is no small feat, and it shows Barclays can still capitalise when market activity picks up. That’s a genuine strength.

But there’s a familiar trade-off. Investment banking income is volatile, swinging with market conditions rather than steady demand. To me, that makes the earnings picture feel less predictable than it first appears.

Then there’s capital returns. I see the £500m buyback as another sign of management confidence, and a clear preference for returning cash this way. Buybacks can be appealing. They can boost earnings per shares, and they may signal the shares are undervalued.

Still, I’m not convinced it’s a clear win for investors. Buybacks depend heavily on timing and are less tangible than dividends for dependable-income-seekers. More broadly, I find myself wondering whether this is the best use of capital, or simply the easiest.

I see a bank generating solid returns and plenty of capital. But it’s still leaning on more cyclical drivers while returning cash rather than reinvesting it — and that leaves me questioning how compelling the long-term story really is.

What’s the verdict?

Barclays still sits in an awkward middle ground. It’s generating strong returns and returning cash to shareholders, but a lot of those profits are still tied to more cyclical drivers like the investment bank.

At the same time, the bank itself is flagging a more uncertain economic backdrop, with credit risk assumptions being adjusted for geopolitics and weaker growth.

I think it leaves Barclays looking less like a steady long-term compounder and more like a cyclical bank trying to smooth its profile with targets and buybacks.

It’s not unattractive — returns are strong and capital returns are clearly in focus — but I’m not convinced the shares are the most compelling opportunity to consider in the FTSE 100 right now, especially when there are other names with clearer, more predictable growth stories.