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Cash ISA vs dividend shares: which builds wealth faster?

Jon Smith considers the growing interest in Cash ISA’s and notes the pros and cons when thinking about allocating cash to the stock market instead.

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Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
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From my research, investors can currently achieve 4.51% with an easy-access Cash ISA. By contrast, the FTSE 100 average dividend yield is 3.02%.

For income investors with a patient mindset, compounding gains over several years helps to build wealth. But which avenue can reach this goal faster?

Weighing up both sides

With a competitive interest rate, a Cash ISA offers a predictable return that isn’t at the mercy of market swings or dividend cuts. Further, the interest paid isn’t subject to tax. In volatile periods, like we saw earlier this year in the stock market, the stability of not having capital at risk can be very appealing.

Please note that tax depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

But let’s not get carried away. Even though the index average might be lower than some Cash ISA’s, a carefully picked selection of stocks from the index can raise the yield for a portfolio comfortably above 6%. Therefore, that provides a better return than the ISA, even with the added risk.

The other powerful argument for stocks is that the dividend yield isn’t the only way to build wealth. Dividend shares offer not just income, but growth. Many companies increase their payouts over time and, crucially, their share prices can rise as well. Reinvested dividends can supercharge compounding in a way cash simply can’t replicate. For money in a Cash ISA, it doesn’t have any potential to enjoy capital appreciation beyond the interest being paid on it.

So although there are pros and cons for both options, I think on a risk-adjusted basis, dividend shares offer a more compelling (and likely faster) way to build up wealth over time.

Dividend delight

One example of a stock that could be included in the portfolio is LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP). The share price is flat over the past year, with a dividend yield of 6.51%. Interestingly, the yield hasn’t fallen below 5.5% at all over the last year.

It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a large portfolio of UK properties, particularly in high-demand areas like logistics warehouses and healthcare sites. These are typically let out on long-term leases, where tenants cover most property costs. That creates a steady, predictable stream of rental income.

It’s that income model that helps explain why the dividend looks relatively sustainable. The company boasts high occupancy (around 98%) and long leases averaging well over a decade, locking in cash flow visibility. On top of that, net rental income has been growing strongly, jumping to more than £450m for the full year ended in March.

Encouragingly, the dividend’s been increased for more than a decade, with another rise expected this year. Even better, earnings broadly cover the payout, suggesting it isn’t being funded unsustainably through debt.

Looking ahead, the outlook appears positive. Demand for logistics properties remains strong, and is an area I expect will keep growing. In terms of risks, it’s highly sensitive to interest rates. When rates rise, borrowing costs increase and property valuations can come under pressure.

Even with that, I believe it’s a good stock to consider as part of a dividend investor’s strategy.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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