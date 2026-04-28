Investing £7,000 in dividend shares unlocks a passive income of…

Thinking about investing in dividend shares? Zaven Boyrazian calculates how much passive income investors can potentially start earning today.

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With some of the most generous dividend shares in the world, UK investors have plenty of choice when building income portfolios. And even with something as simple as an index tracker fund, investing £7,000 into the stock market could immediately start generating £226.10 a year passively with the FTSE 250.

But for stock pickers, the dividend opportunities are far more exciting. Just take a look at a FTSE stock like Ashmore (LSE:ASHM). Right now, anyone who invests £7,000 could immediately start earning £544.60 without having to lift a finger.

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But is this 7.78% yield too good to be true?

Inspecting the dividend

As a quick introduction, Ashmore’s a pure-play emerging market investment manager. Simply put, clients give the firm their money, and it invests it in a variety of different asset classes of developing economies, including stocks, bonds, and alternative assets.

In exchange, the group earns fees, with most of the revenue stream made up of management fees with a bit extra coming in from performance-based fees when its investments outperform.

This business model means Ashmore operates with fairly low operating costs while also being highly cash-generative – both excellent traits for dividend shares. However, it also means that Ashmore’s highly sensitive to market conditions. And in the last few years, that’s proven to be quite a headwind.

Even though emerging markets have performed remarkably well in the post-pandemic recovery, the company’s struggled to stop clients from pulling out their money. Excitement surrounding the US tech sector following the rise of AI, as well as a later flight to safety, have made emerging market securities largely unpopular.

Consequently, the group’s assets under management have shrunk considerably over the last few years. And with it, so has Ashmore’s share price, driving up the yield. Yet despite this, dividends have continued to be maintained.

So what’s going on?

Is the yield sustainable?

The outflow of client funds has slowed considerably in recent quarters, and even temporarily flipped into net inflows during the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year (ending in June).

But with geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, outflows have since resumed, with emerging market equities remaining flat while fixed income instruments took a small hit. This once again highlights the firm’s sensitivity to external market conditions. And it helps explain why the yield remains elevated.

But can management continue to maintain such a generous payout?

In the short-term, the answer appears to be yes. Ashmore’s built a cash-rich fortress balance sheet during the good times that management’s now relying on to maintain dividends. But if emerging market conditions or investor interest in the sector don’t improve, today’s high yield may eventually be pulled back.

The question now becomes, is this a risk worth taking?

What’s the verdict?

Ashmore has a long history of navigating market cycles. And management appears to be using the same tried-and-tested playbook that’s avoided dividend cuts for almost two decades.

With that in mind, for more aggressive income investors, I think it’s an opportunity worth exploring further. But for those who are more conservative, there are likely other dividends shares that would be a better fit.