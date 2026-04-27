Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Why is everyone selling ITM Power shares?

Why is everyone selling ITM Power shares?

ITM Power shares were the ‘number one most sold’ last week. What on earth is going on with this green energy revolution stock?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.

Image source: Getty Images

I got quite a shock when I saw ITM Power (LSE: ITM) shares in an unexpected place this week. For context, I was browsing through the ‘Top Buys and Sells’ page of AJ Bell. Each week, the broker reveals what Brits have been buying and selling in their Stocks and Shares ISAs.

What was top of the sell list? Not heavyweights like Rolls-Royce, Shell or AstraZeneca, not even a FTSE 100 company at all, but FTSE AIM-listed ITM Power with a market cap of just over £1bn. The Sheffield-based green energy company made up for nearly one in every 50 sell trades made on the platform! Let’s answer the questions you are probably wondering: What’s going on here? And why is everyone selling the stock?

Hot property

The first thing to point out: this is a very hot property. The ITM Power share price has had a monster of a year, rising from around 30p last May to over 150p today. There aren’t many stocks anywhere that have risen five times over the last year, so it’s natural that the company is getting a lot of attention.

Following on from that is that there is likely some profit-taking being done. In other words, investors who held the stock are looking to realise the gains, perhaps fearing that some of the surge in share price could be reversed due to volatility.

While we at The Motley Fool prefer to hold stocks over the long term – ideally, that means 10 years or longer – it’s fairly common for investors to see their portfolios climb and want to consolidate some of the profits.

Of course, the real question for those of us who haven’t invested is whether it’s a good buy today. Can the ITM share price continue its rapid ascent? There are two key questions here, as far as I see it.

Two question marks

First question – is this technology going to be viable and useful? The hydrolysers ITM Power manufactures can take energy from renewable sources and convert them to hydrogen to be used later. This kind of energy storage has potential. And the recent deals booked with Great British Energy and the German company Rheinmetall are two big votes of confidence that hydrolysers may have a big role to play in the green energy revolution.

Second question – can the company make money? ITM Power is still loss-making and will be for a while yet. While revenue is soaring (it’s expected to triple by 2027), the sticking point here will be whether the firm turns a profit on its products. It’s worth pointing out here that this is not a new company – it’s been around since the year 2000.

Overall? I can see why ITM Power shares are getting a lot of attention these days. There are still question marks hanging over the stock, but for investors aware of the risk profile, I think it could be worth considering.

John Fieldsend has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Itm Power Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Here’s how long-term investors can benefit from a stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Does the Bank of England really think there's a stock market crash coming? Even if they do, they still have…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Want to build a high-yield share portfolio for dividend income? 3 things to watch

| Christopher Ruane

A high yield can be very tempting -- and sometimes it can turn out to be very lucrative too. But…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Down 10% already this year, is there any hope for the Diageo share price?

| Christopher Ruane

Diageo shares have not had a positive start to 2026, unlike the wider FTSE 100 index. Our writer is hanging…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Up 28% in under a month, is Nvidia stock taking off again?

| Christopher Ruane

Close to an all-time high, our writer still sees many things to like about Nvidia stock. But is the current…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Is this news a minor development for Greggs shares – or potentially a major one?

| Christopher Ruane

Could stopping some sausage rolls being stolen really make much difference for Greggs shares? Our writer explains why he sees…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

1 top ETF yielding 4.6% to consider for a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights an exchange-traded fund that new Stocks and Shares ISA investors could consider to get the passive income…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 ways to try and build wealth using a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA can help someone try and grow their financial resources, in more ways than one. Christopher Ruane explains how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15,240 saved in a Cash ISA in 2016 is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how much money the average Cash ISA would have returned over the last decade, and how stocks…

Read more »