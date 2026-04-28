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£20,000 invested in Tesco shares 3 years ago is now worth…

Tesco shares have already delivered huge gains, but analysts think the story may not be over. Could today’s price still offer long‑term value for investors?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
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£20,000 invested in Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares three years ago would today (28 April) be worth £38,153, with dividends included. That is a gain of £14,747 from the share price alone, plus a further £3,406 in dividends. It means a total return of around 91%.

It is an extremely impressive outcome for a stock often viewed as a slow‑and‑steady defensive play. But Tesco has benefited from resilient consumer demand, disciplined cost control and the quiet compounding power of its scale‑driven, cash‑rich business model.

The supermarket giant continues to target margin improvements, stronger free‑cash‑flow conversion and ongoing shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.

So, could investors expect the same sort of returns from here?

Is there any value left in the share price?

It is good to know for the sake of long-term profits that just because a stock has gone up in price, does not mean no value is left in it.

To find out whether there is, I always run a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. The model values a business by estimating its future cash flows and discounting them back to the present. The more uncertain those forecasts are, the higher the return investors demand, increasing the discount rate.

Analysts’ DCF valuations vary widely depending on the assumptions used. Under my own assumptions — including an 8% discount rate — Tesco appears 17% undervalued at its current £4.83 price. That implies a fair value of £5.82 — significantly higher than the present price.

If the stock continues to drift toward fair value, this could be a superb buying opportunity if those DCF assumptions hold good.

What about the dividend income?

Tesco’s dividend yield is forecast to rise to 3.2% next year, 3.5% the year after, and 3.9% in 2029.

So, a £20,000 holding now would generate £9,521 of dividends over 10 years and £44,318 after 30 years. The numbers are based on the 3.9% forecast dividend yield as an average, although that can go up and down. It is also based on the payouts being reinvested back into the stock to utilise the supercharging effect of ‘dividend compounding’.

The value of the holding (including the original £20,000 investment) would be £64,318 by the end of 30 years. And that would generate an annual average income of £2,508.

Is this supported by earnings momentum?

Share price and dividend gains are ultimately driven by sustained earnings growth. A risk here for Tesco is the stiff competition in the sector that may squeeze its margins.

Another is any rise in direct or indirect taxation that could force it to raise prices, making it less competitive.

That said, analysts forecast its earnings will rise by a solid average of 6.9% a year over the medium term.

My investment view

My holding in Marks and Spencer means I have sufficient weighting for the retail sector in my portfolio. So I will not be buying Tesco at the moment.

Were it not for this, though, I would do so. It remains the top supermarket in the UK, with good earnings growth forecasts underpinning likely share price and dividend gains. So I think it is worth other investors’ consideration.

My own focus, however, is on bargain stocks with high dividend yields in other sectors.

Simon Watkins has positions in Marks And Spencer Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Marks And Spencer Group Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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