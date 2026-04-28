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Here’s how I’m targeting £13,534 in yearly passive income from £20,000 in this FTSE financial star

This FTSE opportunity could hand investors major passive income, yet the market still seems to be overlooking just how much long‑term cash it might deliver.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
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DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

Making money with minimal daily effort — ‘passive income’ — may seem like wishful thinking to many. But that is precisely what dividend‑paying shares deliver.

The only effort involved is picking the right stocks in the first place and then periodically monitoring their progress thereafter.

So, what sort of stock do I look for, and how much could I make from it?

Why a 7% minimum yield?

Every stock I choose for my passive income portfolio has at least a 7% yield at the time of selection. I do this to give myself compensation for taking the additional risk of share investment over no risk at all. And I can get 4.9% from investing in 10-year UK gilts right now — the ‘risk-free rate’.

Analysts forecast that Aviva’s (LSE: AV) dividend yield will rise to 6.5% this year, 7% next year, and 7.4% in 2028. That said, these returns can go down as well as up over time.

So, £20,000 (the same as my holding) invested in the shares would make £162,896 after 30 years. This period is widely seen as the standard investment cycle for long-term investors, such as me. It starts with first investments aged around 20 and ends in early retirement options around 50.

The numbers assume the forecast 7.4% as an average, and that the dividends are reinvested back into the stock — ‘dividend compounding’.

At the end of 30 years, the holding’s total value (including the £20,000 original investment) would be £182,896. And this would pay a yearly income from dividends alone of £13,534!

How underpriced to ‘fair value’ is it?

Discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis attempts to determine what a stock is truly worth by forecasting future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. When those forecasts are less uncertain, investors demand higher returns, which increases the discount applied.

Analysts’ DCF models differ because they rely on different assumptions. Using my own approach — including a 7.2% discount rate — Aviva looks 47% undervalued at its present £6.27 price.

That suggests a fair value of £11.83, nearly double where it trades now. If markets continue to close this price-to-value gap over time, this could be an excellent opportunity to make share price gains on top of dividend income, if those DCF assumptions hold.

Is strong earnings growth forecast?

A risk to Aviva’s earnings growth — the key long-term driver for share price and dividend gains — is a prolonged downturn in financial markets. This could reduce fee income from its investment and savings products.

Another is any regulatory change that could squeeze its margins and limit profit expansion.

Nevertheless, analysts forecast that Aviva’s earnings will grow a strong 14.5% a year on average over the medium term.

My investment view

Such earnings momentum looks more than sufficient to support strong dividend and share price gains over time, in my view. So, I will buy more of the stock very soon.

I also have my eye on more deeply underpriced, very high-yielding stocks in other sectors too.

Simon Watkins has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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