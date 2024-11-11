These FTSE 100 stocks have 10% yields! Should I buy now?

Jon Smith points out some high-yielding FTSE 100 options for his consideration, but flags up one that he’s staying away from.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Last Thursday (7 November) the Bank of England committee decided to lower the base rate to 4.75%. With more cuts likely into 2025, I’m keen to take advantage of higher-yielding investment options, including FTSE 100 dividend shares. With some ideas paying over 10% right now, here’s where I could look to invest.

Top of the tree

Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) is currently the highest-yielding stock in the entire index at 10.87%. In fact, the dividend yield hasn’t fallen below 9% at all over the past year.

The business acquires and manages life insurance and pension funds. It also offers other retirement and saving add-ons to clients, making money through the fees and commissions charged. Given that this is quite a steady and stable operating model, it generates good cash flow. As a result, it’s able to pay out some of the earnings as dividends on a regular basis.

The dividend per share has been increasing year on year for a while now. Even during the pandemic payments continued, which gives me confidence that this could be a strong income stock even when the goings get tough.

Over the past year, the share price is up by 6%. This is another good sign in that the yield isn’t high simply due to the share price dropping rapidly.

One risk is the potential sharp moves in the coming year with interest rates. Phoenix Group invests heavily in the bond markets for retirement products. If interest rates fluctuate a lot in 2025, this could increase volatility in the bond market, providing some headaches for investors.

Struggling with demand

Another option yielding 10.2% is M&G (LSE:MNG). In contrast to Phoenix Group, the share price for the investment manager has fallen by 5% over the past year.

Part of the weakness in the share price has been driven by poor results. The half-year earnings from September showed net client outflows of £1.5bn, in contrast to the net inflows of £0.7bn from H1 2023. Client flows are a key metric for the company. If the business is attracting new money, this likely goes into funds or other products. As a result, it then generates fees for M&G. So the fact that money is being pulled out by clients is a bit of a red flag for future financial performance.

The business has been focusing on simplifying operations. It has also reduced debt by £461m over the past year, alongside other cost reduction measures. Even though this means that the dividend is unlikely to be cut any time soon, I’m a bit worried here.

If M&G can’t stem the outflow of money over the coming couple of years, revenue and profit are likely going to fall too. There’s only so far you can cut costs. Revenue needs to be pushed higher.

So although I’m not running for the hills right now, I think I’ll be staying away from investing in M&G. However, I do think Phoenix Group is in a strong position and so am considering investing.