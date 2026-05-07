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Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’m targeting £11,363 in yearly second income from £20,000 in Aberdeen shares!

Here’s how I’m targeting £11,363 in yearly second income from £20,000 in Aberdeen shares!

Aberdeen shares have delivered consistently high yields for years, which, when compounded, could turn a £20k investment into very high annual returns.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
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Aberdeen (LSE: ABDN) shares are a good example of a great advantage that FTSE indexes offer over similar global markets. This is a wide selection of stocks offering steady, high dividends that, when compounded, can generate huge returns over time.

These are driven by a far higher concentration of mature, cash‑generative sectors — banks, insurers, energy, miners, asset managers, and telecoms — than in other major global indexes.

The US’s S&P 500 is dominated by tech and growth stocks, which reinvest heavily and pay much lower yields. European markets sit somewhere in the middle, as do Asian ones, but both are generally below the FTSE’s payout levels.

What sort of returns can be made?

From 2020 to now, Aberdeen has paid an annual dividend of 14.6p. That resulted in average annual dividend yields of 7.7% in that year, 6.1% in 2021, 7.7% in 2022, 8.2% in 2023, 10.3% in 2024, and 7.1% in 2025.

These changing yields, despite a steady dividend, highlight that these returns can go down or up along with a firm’s share price.

Analysts forecast Aberdeen’s dividend yield at 7% this year, and remaining the same until 2028 at least.

How’s this translate into long-term income?

A £20,000 holding in the firm (the same as mine) would make investors £20,193 in dividends after 10 years and £142,330 after 30 years.The figures are based on the forecast 7% as an average, and on ‘dividend compounding’ being used.

That endpoint would coincide with early retirement options around 50 if someone started their investment journey about 20.

The total value of the holding in Aberdeen would be £162,330 by that point, including the original £20,000 investment.

And that would be paying an annual income of £11,363 from dividends alone by that stage!

Does the business look strong?

Aberdeen is not without its risks, as with all firms. One is that its ongoing reorganisation — involving cost‑cutting and platform simplification — takes longer than expected. This could delay the realisation of higher margins and increased profits that it anticipates. Another is any weakening in the global economy, which could deter investors from opening new accounts.

Nonetheless, its 2025 results released on 3 March this year showed IFRS profit before tax surging 76% year on year to £442m. It reflected a stronger platform performance and the early benefits of its simplification programme.

Net outflows also narrowed sharply to £1.7bn from £6.1bn, signalling stabilising client activity. Investment performance strengthened too, with 84% of assets outperforming the relevant benchmarks over one year and 80% over three.

My investment view

Aberdeen brings together everything that makes the FTSE such fertile ground for income investors, in my view. It displays high dividend yields, steady payouts, and the power of long‑term compounding.

Recent results also point to a business gradually strengthening, with profits rising sharply and flows stabilising. For me, that combination of dependable income and recovering operational performance is exactly what I want in a long‑term holding.

That is why Aberdeen remains firmly on my buy list — and why I am continuing to add to my position. Other very high-yielding stocks in other sectors have also caught my attention very recently.

Simon Watkins has positions in aberdeen group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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