Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » On a P/E ratio of 5, could easyJet shares offer a bargain for the patient investor?

On a P/E ratio of 5, could easyJet shares offer a bargain for the patient investor?

With large losses looming and questions over customer demand and fuel costs, could easyJet shares be a possible bargain for this long-term investor?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.

Image: easyJet

What are the short-term prospects for the easyJet business? Looking at what has happened to easyJet shares, the answer seems unpromising.

The share price has tumbled 31% so far this year and now sells for just five times earnings.

But as a long-term investor, I am taking a wider view of things. Clearly, easyJet is suffering major turbulence at the moment, as are many of its industry peers. But could that potentially offer an attractive share price from a long-term perspective?

Immediate pain, and more pain to come

The Middle Eastern conflict has hurt civil aviation in multiple ways. Expensive jet fuel eats into profitability. easyJet has agreed the purchase price of much of its fuel needs in advance. But that does not cover all of the airline’s requirements and current agreements will only last for a matter of months, in any case.

Passenger demand on some routes has fallen and that could happen more broadly as nervous flyers decide to give air travel a miss during a war. Meanwhile, the global economy is weakening. That may lead more passengers to decide to holiday closer to home rather than venturing far away.

Not only are these negative factors, but they will not go away any time soon. In terms of jet fuel pricing, travellers’ confidence and economic performance, the damage has already been done.

Even if the war ends imminently, it will take months or even years for its impact in these areas to unwind.

easyJet looks well-positioned for the long run

easyJet has already told investors to buckle up as we are in for a bumpy ride. It has said it expects a headline loss before tax of £540m- £560m for the first half. That is equivalent to around a fifth of its entire market capitalisation.

Will that be the extent of the financial fallout for the company from the current Middle Eastern crisis, or could there be more to come? Nobody knows for now. Only time will tell.

easyJet has been through tough times before, notably during the pandemic. Its shares crashed by around 70% over a couple of months in the first half of 2020. But they then more than doubled in just over a year from that low point.

The business has a playbook for handling this kind of disruption. It has net cash of over £400m and more than 10 times that in liquidity, meaning that if it needs to borrow more cash to fund operations it ought to be able to do so.

With a historically-proven business model, strong brand and extensive route network, I think the airline looks well set for recovery at some point, provided the current crisis does not drag on for too long.

Why buy now?

On that basis, I believe that easyJet shares at their current price could well turn out to be a long-term bargain. However, there are a lot of unknown factors here that are outside the firm’s control. Things could get worse before they get better.

On that basis, I am in no rush to invest. I would rather wait for a while and see how events develop rather than tie up my money now in a company that continues to face multiple challenges of an uncertain duration.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

GSK’s share price is down 18% despite another set of strong results! Time for me to buy more for under £19 while I can?

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price has fallen far below what its earnings strength implies, creating a huge price-valuation gap long-term investors won't…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

A 6.7% forecast yield and 53% under ‘fair value’! 1 FTSE income share to buy today?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE income share looks deeply undervalued despite its high payouts and cash flows, creating a rare opportunity that yield…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m targeting £11,363 in yearly second income from £20,000 in Aberdeen shares!

| Simon Watkins

Aberdeen shares have delivered consistently high yields for years, which, when compounded, could turn a £20k investment into very high…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could make £1,654 a month in retirement from just £20,000 in Standard Life shares

| Simon Watkins

Passive income seekers might overlook Standard Life shares, whose dividend machine is accelerating fast. The long-term payout maths is startling.

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares out of the woods yet?

| Christopher Ruane

Diageo's trading update this week was a mixed bag, in this writer's view. He's hanging on to his Diageo shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why is everyone buying S&P 500 tech stock Micron?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors are piling into S&P 500 technology stock Micron right now, despite the fact it’s up around 700% over…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Barclays shares could crash in May!

| Royston Wild

Barclays shares are sinking as the war in Iran continues. Could we see a full-blown crash this month? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought this bargain-priced FTSE 100 bank and it’s not Barclays or Lloyds

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was waiting for the right time to increase his exposure to a FTSE 100 banking stock, and this…

Read more »