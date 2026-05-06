Andrew Mackie looks past today’s sharp fall in BP shares to question whether the market is still mispricing its earnings profile.

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BP shares: still treated as an oil bet — but that may be outdated

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BP (LSE: BP.) shares are once again reacting sharply to geopolitical headlines, with oil prices swinging on comments around the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz. Moves like these continue to drive intraday sentiment across the sector.

But is the market still treating the oil major too much like a simple bet on the direction of oil prices?

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In my opinion that view may be too narrow. I see its earnings profile as far more complex — and in some cases even benefiting from volatility.

Oil proxy

While oil prices clearly matter over the longer term, they don’t translate into earnings on a one-to-one basis. The relationship between headline commodity prices and reported financial performance is more complex than many investors assume.

That creates a disconnect. The market often reacts as though the company’s earnings move directly with daily oil price fluctuations, when in reality the transmission is more indirect and uneven.

Understanding that gap is key to assessing what really drives the investment case.

To see why, it helps to look at how the business actually generates its earnings.

Earnings don’t move in step with prices

Reported earnings are not a simple reflection of spot oil prices. Instead, they are shaped by timing effects, contract structures, and pricing mechanisms that mean changes in crude prices don’t flow through immediately — or evenly — into financial results.

For example, the company noted during Q1 that some Gulf of America sales are priced on a one-month lag, meaning current oil price movements may only appear in earnings in later periods. Similar timing effects occur across its trading and production portfolio.

Refining adds another layer of complexity. Margins are influenced not just by crude prices, but also by product spreads, freight costs, and regional differentials. As a result, realised margins can diverge meaningfully from widely watched industry indicators.

The key point is that BP’s earnings are staggered and multi-layered, not a direct mirror of day-to-day oil price movements.

What’s the verdict?

Even if BP is more complex than a simple oil proxy, it’s still exposed to structural earnings volatility.

Upstream performance remains tied to commodity cycles over time. Refining margins can swing sharply depending on product spreads and regional differentials, while trading results add another layer of variability. In other words, complexity doesn’t equal stability.

That matters because it feeds into how the market values the business. Earnings are inherently difficult to forecast, and cash flows can be uneven from period to period.

As a result, oil majors trade as much on sentiment as fundamentals. That raises an important question for investors: even if the market misreads the earnings structure, will that mispricing actually correct?

In other words, complexity may reduce the simplicity of the ‘oil bet’ narrative — but it doesn’t necessarily remove uncertainty, either in earnings or in valuation.

For me, that mix of volatility and visibility is exactly the point. I view BP as a portfolio hedge. Its exposure to energy shocks and inflationary cycles offers diversification, while cash generation and dividends behave differently from broader equity market drivers over time.

That’s why I continue to hold it as part of my portfolio, and view it as one to consider.