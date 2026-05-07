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Home » Investing Articles » A 6.7% forecast yield and 53% under ‘fair value’! 1 FTSE income share to buy today?

A 6.7% forecast yield and 53% under ‘fair value’! 1 FTSE income share to buy today?

This FTSE income share looks deeply undervalued despite its high payouts and cash flows, creating a rare opportunity that yield hunters may be overlooking.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
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Image source: Getty Images

This income share looks a compelling passive income opportunity to me, thanks to its unusually high yield and robust cash‑generation.

Management’s focus on capital discipline and shareholder returns enhances that income story. Combine that with a price that looks deeply undervalued, and the attraction for income hunters is clear.

So what sort of passive income returns are in view?

Rising dividend income forecasts?

Dividend yields can go up and down over time as share prices and annual payouts vary. In the case of FTSE oil and gas player Harbour Energy (LSE: HBR), analysts project the return will rise to 6.7% this year.

So a £20,000 holding (the same as mine) in the company would make £19,012 in dividends after 10 years and £128,434 after 30 years.

This also factors in the dividends being reinvested back into the stock to utilise the turbocharging effect of dividend compounding.

After 30 years — the end of the standard long-term investment cycle — the holding would be worth £148,434 (including the original £20,000 stake). And that would pay a yearly income of £9,945 from dividends alone!

But what about potential share price gains too?

How undervalued are the shares?

Discounted cash flow (DCF) identifies any stock’s ‘fair value’ by projecting its cash flows and discounting them to the present. The more uncertain those forecasts are, the higher the return investors demand, increasing the discount applied.

DCF modelling outcomes vary because analysts’ assumptions differ. Using my own inputs — including a 7.9% discount rate — Harbour shares are 53% undervalued at their current £2.78 level. That suggests a fair value of £5.91 — more than double where it trades today.

So if markets continue to converge toward fair value, this could be a compelling opportunity if those DCF assumptions prove accurate.

Where’s growth momentum coming from?

Following its acquisition of Wintershall Dea in September 2024, Harbour has transformed from a medium-sized North Sea‑focused operator into a major internationally diversified producer.

It now has significant assets across Norway, UK, Germany, Mexico, Argentina, Africa and Asia, and is the largest London‑listed independent energy company. That gives it a breadth and depth of exposure that is highly unusual for a company of its size, underpinned by a record step‑change in production.

A risk here is any prolonged period of lower oil and gas prices, which would hit earnings over time. Another is any rise in taxes across its key operating jurisdictions, which could squeeze free cash flow even when operational performance remains strong.

However, analysts forecast Harbour’s earnings will grow by a whopping average of 30.1% a year over the medium term. And it is this factor that powers rises in a firm’s dividends and share price over the long run.

These projections look underestimated to me, given its 2025 annual figures. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortisation and exploration expenses soared 74% to $7.2bn (£5.3bn). Meanwhile, free cash flow surged from a $118m outflow to a $1.1bn inflow.

My investment view

This combination of high yield, strong cash generation and deep undervaluation is why the stock looks a rare opportunity for long‑term income investors to consider. And with earnings forecast to grow strongly in the years ahead, it has the potential to deliver strongly rising payouts and capital gains over time.

Simon Watkins has positions in Harbour Energy Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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