Here are the latest share price forecasts for S&P 500 giant Amazon

Amazon has generated monster gains for investors over the last decade. And Wall Street analysts believe the S&P 500 stock can continue to rise from here.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

S&P 500 powerhouse Amazon‘s(NASDAQ: AMZN) having a great run. Year to date, the stock’s up about 29%. As a long-term investor in the tech company (it’s the largest individual stock holding in my portfolio right now), I’m pretty happy with that performance.

Is there scope for further share price gains? Wall Street analysts seem to think so. Here’s a look at their latest share price forecasts.

Brilliant Q3 earnings

Before focusing on the share price targets, it’s worth touching on Amazon’s recent Q3 earnings. That’s because they were excellent.

I’ve been saying for a while that Amazon’s profits are going to explode higher at some point, and this was seen in the Q3 numbers. While net sales only increased 11% year on year to $159bn, operating income jumped from $11.2bn to $17.4bn – a 55% increase. Meanwhile, earnings per share came in at $1.43 versus $0.94 a year earlier – up 52%.

Breaking the sales figure down, there was 19% growth from the all-important cloud computing division (AWS). There was another 19% gain from digital ads (Amazon’s now the third largest player in the digital advertising space behind Meta and Alphabet).

Looking ahead, the company told investors that net sales are expected to range $181.5bn-$188.5bn this quarter (growth of 7-11%). It expects operating income of $16bn-$20bn, compared with $13.2bn in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Overall, there was a lot to like in the results.

New share price targets

It’s therefore no surprise that loads of Wall Street analysts have increased their price targets for the stock in recent days. I’ve listed their new targets in the table below.

Broker New target Old target Raymond James $230 $205 Morgan Stanley $230 $210 Baird $220 $213 Benchmark $215 $200 BMO $236 $230 BofA Global Research $230 $210 Citi $252 $245 Deutsche Bank $232 $225 HSBC $225 $220 Jefferies $235 $225 JP Morgan $250 $230 MoffettNathanson $235 $229 Oppenheimer $230 $220 Piper Sandler $225 $215 RBC $225 $215 Rosenblatt Securities $236 $221 Roth MKM $220 $215 Scotiabank $246 $245 Stifel $245 $224 Susquehanna $230 $220 Telsey Advisory Group $235 $215 Truist Securities $270 $265 UBS $230 $223 Wedbush $250 $225 Oppenheimer $230 $220

As you can see, a lot of brokers have hiked their price targets. Of the brokers listed, Truist has the highest target at $270. The average of the price targets in the table is $234, 19% above the current share price.

I’m looking for $250

My own price target for Amazon stock’s $250. I reckon it can get there over the next 12 months or so.

My thesis revolves around three key factors. The first is earnings growth. Next year, earnings per share (EPS) are projected to grow by 20% to $6.00. I think there’s scope for 2025 earnings forecast upgrades, however.

The second is the valuation. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio using the 2025 EPS forecast is just 32. That’s pretty much a historical low for Amazon so I see room for a higher valuation.

The third is the fact that the stock’s lagged the other Big Tech shares in recent years. So it could have some catching up to do. It’s worth noting here that compared to the other Big Tech stocks, Amazon’s under-owned by professional fund managers.

In summary, I think the stock can rise as earnings climb and the valuation moves higher.

Of course, there are no guarantees. Amazon may need to spend more than expected on artificial intelligence infrastructure and this could hit its earnings. Another risk is a slowdown in consumer spending and lower growth in its e-commerce division.

Taking a medium-term view however, I see potential for strong gains.