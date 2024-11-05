Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Here are the latest share price forecasts for S&P 500 giant Amazon

Here are the latest share price forecasts for S&P 500 giant Amazon

Amazon has generated monster gains for investors over the last decade. And Wall Street analysts believe the S&P 500 stock can continue to rise from here.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Amazon

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

S&P 500 powerhouse Amazon‘s(NASDAQ: AMZN) having a great run. Year to date, the stock’s up about 29%. As a long-term investor in the tech company (it’s the largest individual stock holding in my portfolio right now), I’m pretty happy with that performance.

Is there scope for further share price gains? Wall Street analysts seem to think so. Here’s a look at their latest share price forecasts.

Brilliant Q3 earnings

Before focusing on the share price targets, it’s worth touching on Amazon’s recent Q3 earnings. That’s because they were excellent.

I’ve been saying for a while that Amazon’s profits are going to explode higher at some point, and this was seen in the Q3 numbers. While net sales only increased 11% year on year to $159bn, operating income jumped from $11.2bn to $17.4bn – a 55% increase. Meanwhile, earnings per share came in at $1.43 versus $0.94 a year earlier – up 52%.

Breaking the sales figure down, there was 19% growth from the all-important cloud computing division (AWS). There was another 19% gain from digital ads (Amazon’s now the third largest player in the digital advertising space behind Meta and Alphabet).

Looking ahead, the company told investors that net sales are expected to range $181.5bn-$188.5bn this quarter (growth of 7-11%). It expects operating income of $16bn-$20bn, compared with $13.2bn in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Overall, there was a lot to like in the results.

New share price targets

It’s therefore no surprise that loads of Wall Street analysts have increased their price targets for the stock in recent days. I’ve listed their new targets in the table below.

BrokerNew targetOld target
Raymond James$230$205
Morgan Stanley$230$210
Baird$220$213
Benchmark$215$200
BMO$236$230
BofA Global Research$230$210
Citi$252$245
Deutsche Bank$232$225
HSBC$225$220
Jefferies$235$225
JP Morgan$250$230
MoffettNathanson$235$229
Oppenheimer$230$220
Piper Sandler $225$215
RBC$225$215
Rosenblatt Securities $236$221
Roth MKM$220$215
Scotiabank$246$245
Stifel$245$224
Susquehanna$230$220
Telsey Advisory Group$235$215
Truist Securities$270$265
UBS$230$223
Wedbush$250$225
Oppenheimer$230$220

As you can see, a lot of brokers have hiked their price targets. Of the brokers listed, Truist has the highest target at $270. The average of the price targets in the table is $234, 19% above the current share price.

I’m looking for $250

My own price target for Amazon stock’s $250. I reckon it can get there over the next 12 months or so.

My thesis revolves around three key factors. The first is earnings growth. Next year, earnings per share (EPS) are projected to grow by 20% to $6.00. I think there’s scope for 2025 earnings forecast upgrades, however.

The second is the valuation. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio using the 2025 EPS forecast is just 32. That’s pretty much a historical low for Amazon so I see room for a higher valuation.

The third is the fact that the stock’s lagged the other Big Tech shares in recent years. So it could have some catching up to do. It’s worth noting here that compared to the other Big Tech stocks, Amazon’s under-owned by professional fund managers.

In summary, I think the stock can rise as earnings climb and the valuation moves higher.

Of course, there are no guarantees. Amazon may need to spend more than expected on artificial intelligence infrastructure and this could hit its earnings. Another risk is a slowdown in consumer spending and lower growth in its e-commerce division.

Taking a medium-term view however, I see potential for strong gains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, HSBC Holdings, and Meta Platforms. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Investing Articles

Down 78%, is this once-hot AI growth stock set to explode like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer asks if he should invest in Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) following the growth stock's massive recent decline.

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £30,000 into the S&P 500 at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have today!

| Royston Wild

A lump sum invested in an S&P 500 tracker fund could have made me a four-figure profit. But what's the…

Read more »

Market Movers

Amazon stock shoots higher after earnings! Here’s what I think happens next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Amazon stock has jumped following the latest results and why the outlook could keep the rally…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

As Apple reports record Q3 sales, why’s the share price going down?

| Stephen Wright

The Apple share price is falling but Stephen Wright thinks there’s plenty for shareholders to be positive about – leaving…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

After it drops 13.5% in a day, is it time I bought this S&P 500 growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

The Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) share price fell by double digits in the S&P 500 today, leaving this Fool debating whether…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

AMD stock slides as Q3 results miss analyst expectations. Should I sell?

| Mark David Hartley

A highly-anticipated Q3 earnings call has left shareholders disappointed as AMD stock dipped in after-hours trading. Our writer considers his…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Tesla stock 6 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at the half-yearly performance of Tesla stock and considers whether he should add it to his portfolio…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in Nvidia stock one month ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the monthly return of Nvidia stock, and also considers whether he'd buy it for…

Read more »