Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After crashing 15% in a month my favourite growth share looks like a no-brainer buy for me

After crashing 15% in a month my favourite growth share looks like a no-brainer buy for me

Harvey Jones has been waiting for an opportunity to buy more shares of his favourite FTSE 100 growth share. Should he take advantage of its recent dip?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Trainer and sportswear specialist JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) has been my favourite FTSE 100 growth share for years. So I filled my boots after January’s profit warning that was triggered by a poor Christmas trading period.

I’ve had a bumpy ride since but felt vindicated when the shares took off in September and suddenly found myself up 30%.

Yet the last month has been tough with the JD Sports share price falling 14.56% in that time, halving my paper gain.

There’s no way I’m selling though. I buy stocks with a minimum five-year view, and I’d love to hold this one for decades. Instead, I’m wondering if I’ve got a second chance to buy more.

The price has taken a tumble

There’s a shadow hanging over JD shares and it’s in the shape of a swoosh. Shares in key trainer supplier Nike, a major JD partner, hit a four-year low in the summer as sales slumped.

Falling demand from China, competition from cheap rivals like Hoka, and a decision to sell direct to consumers while cutting some third-party retailers were all to blame. When Nike withdrew its full-year financial outlook and lowered second-quarter earnings expectations on 1 October, JD Sports took a hit, too.

That was despite JD publishing a positive set of half-year results the next day, which showed half-year profits up 2% to £405.6m. That was better than expected, given today’s “challenging and volatile market”.

Bury-based JD has problems of its own, as attacks on Red Sea shipping by Houthi rebels hit deliveries, while a wet spring reduced demand for camping at its chains Millets and Blacks.

The figures only included a a 10-day contribution from US acquisition Hibbett, but it now represents 40% of group revenues and should contribute £25m to full-year profits. JD is plotting huge expansion in the US market, with 700 new stores planned in four years.

Shops are still discounting heavily to attract customers as the cost-of-living crisis drags on. Nike remains a problem. At least JD has Adidas though. While the Nike share price is down 20% in a year, Adidas is up 30%. 

This FTSE 100 stock looks great value

In the long run, Nike’s mis-step could help JD Sports. I’ve always been concerned that big name brands might decide to bypass JD and go their own way, but as Nike has shown, this opens up floor space for cheaper or more on-trend rivals.

JD Sports shares are up a modest 4.56% over 12 months, but they’re down 38.06% over three years. I still think there’s a big opportunity here.

The shares look good value with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. The price-to-sales ratio is just 0.6, which suggests investors are paying just 60p for every £1 of revenues.

The 13 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have a median target of 174.15p. That’s up more than 30% from today. This confirms my view that I’m looking at a brilliant opportunity to load up on my favourite growth share, so that’s what I’ll do.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This single Warren Buffett move has made him billions – and I can copy it

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into how and why one simple investing move alone has made Warren Buffett billions of pounds --…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10K in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim for £33 each week in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

In just a decade, our writer reckons he could be earning over £30 per week on average from £10,000 invested…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Is this breathtaking FTSE 250 share still a screaming buy for me after soaring almost 200%?

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 250 stock has delivered fireworks over the last five years. Harvey Jones is wondering how long this can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The abrdn share price has crashed 18% in a week, lifting the yield to a mind-blowing 10.35%!

| Harvey Jones

It's been yet another horror show for the abrdn share price, which only seems to go from bad to worse.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim for an annual passive income of £14,350 within 20 years

| Mark David Hartley

A few thousand pounds in savings can kickstart an investment journey that can lead to a highly rewarding passive income…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

How I’d use £35K to aim for a million in the next stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

A stock market crash can be a generational buying opportunity. Christopher Ruane explains why it can pay to be prepared…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Start investing with £350? Here’s why, how, and when!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would start investing sooner with less rather than procrastinating until he has thousands of pounds…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’d buy 5,051 shares a week of this FTSE 100 dividend share for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could target £1,000 in passive income annually by investing under £11,000 in this FTSE 100…

Read more »