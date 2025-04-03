Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » OMG DYOR but IMO this ‘cool’ FTSE 100 stock offers bangin’ VFM!

OMG DYOR but IMO this ‘cool’ FTSE 100 stock offers bangin’ VFM!

Despite being one of the least trendy 50-somethings around, our writer considers how Gen Z could help push this FTSE 100 stock higher.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think it’s fair to say that Diageo (LSE:DGE), the FTSE 100 stalwart, is currently producing one of the coolest drinks around. TBH (to be honest), I’m not a fan of Guinness. But millions of people are.

Ironically, given that the iconic drink’s an old-fashioned stout that’s been around since 1759, its Generation Z that’s making it popular. Thanks to a clever marketing campaign, and the emergence of so-called ‘Guinnfluencers’, sales have gone through the roof and the company’s been struggling to keep up with demand.

Apparently, celebrities such as Lewis Capaldi and Jason Momoa (who?) have played their part in making Guinness trendy. And I’m told ‘Splitting the G’ (no idea) has become something of a social media phenomenon.

Towards the end of 2024, the drink was so popular that keg sales were restricted in British pubs. And I’m sure St Patrick’s Day, the Cheltenham Festival and Six Nations rugby, have helped this trend continue into 2025.

But despite all this hype, the company’s most recent trading update was very gloomy. And Diageo’s share price has fallen 19% since the start of the year.

Drowning its sorrows

Although Guinness is doing well, many of Diageo’s other brands are struggling. For example, during the six months ended 31 December (H1 FY25), sales of gin and vodka were down 11% and 10% respectively, compared to H1 FY24.

Overall, Diageo reported falling sales volumes (-1%), revenue (-1%), operating profit (-5%) and earnings per share (-12%), compared to the same period in 2023. 

At least its net debt was also down, although at 3.1 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), it remains above the group’s target range of 2.5-3.

Ominously, the accompanying press release said: “Medium-term guidance has been removed due to the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty in many of our key markets impacting the pace of recovery”.

Part of this uncertainty is due to President Trump’s on-off approach to tariffs (currently on). It’s hard to keep up but, at the moment, it looks as though Diageo will be affected. Of particular concern, it has factories in Mexico and Canada.

In good spirits

However, I believe there could be an opportunity to consider here. The stock’s price-to-earnings ratio is now around 15. Only three years ago, it was close to 25. If it was valued on the same basis today, its share price would be over 60% higher. By historical standards, this suggests the stock offers great VFM (value for money).

In addition, the stock’s now yielding 3.9%. Although there are no guarantees when it comes to dividends, at the moment it remains in the top third of FTSE 100 yielders.

Of course, when it comes to investing, it’s important to DYOR (do your own research).

However, IMO (in my opinion), I think the recent pullback in Diageo’s share price could make it an ideal stock for long-term investors to consider adding to their portfolios. I see no reason why the group couldn’t apply the Guinness blueprint to some of its other brands.

Having said that, I suspect there will be a period of volatility before Trump realises that a global trade war doesn’t benefit anyone. And if I’m right, economic growth – and alcohol sales – could then start to pick up again.  

TTYL (talk to you later)

XOXO (hugs and kisses)

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

The M&G dividend yields over 10% — and could get higher!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's upbeat about the long-term outlook for the M&G dividend yield and would happily buy the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 popular UK growth stocks I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole in today’s market

| Charlie Carman

Buying growth stocks can deliver market-beating returns, but this FTSE 250 pair doesn't look like a convincing investment for our…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

10 FTSE shares falling today after President Trump’s tariffs bombshell!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why JD Sports Fashion from the FTSE 100 and a diverse bunch of other UK stocks are…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

With value investing back in vogue, I’m taking a leaf out of Warren Buffett’s playbook

| Andrew Mackie

With tariffs and trade wars resulting in heightened market volatility, Andrew Mackie takes comfort in Warren Buffett’s words of wisdom.

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around a 1-year high, is there enough value left in Next’s share price to make it worth me buying?

| Simon Watkins

Next’s share price has risen a lot in eight months, but there could still be a lot of value left…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth stocks to consider as stock markets sink

| Royston Wild

I think these Footsie and FTSE 250 growth shares could be very shrewd buys to consider in the current climate.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 shares I’ve bought in the 2025 stock market sell-off

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market has experienced a lot of turbulence in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon has been taking advantage and buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors considering HSBC shares could aim for £8,453 a year in passive income from just £5 a day!

| Simon Watkins

A relatively small daily investment in HSBC shares over several years can produce an extraordinary level of annual passive income…

Read more »