2 cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth stocks to consider as stock markets sink

2 cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth stocks to consider as stock markets sink

I think these Footsie and FTSE 250 growth shares could be very shrewd buys to consider in the current climate. Here’s why.

Royston Wild
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The outlook for global growth stocks has become darker in 2025. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have dropped 3% and 3.6%, respectively, during the last month as new trade tariffs have loomed. There’s a good chance they will head lower still.

Investors may be able to shield themselves from further market turbulence by purchasing shares at discounted valuations. Their low prices provide a margin of safety when faced with external challenges or internal setbacks

With this in mind, here are two growth shares to consider whose rock-bottom prices could offer resilience for investors.

NCC Group

While the broader index has dropped in recent weeks, cybersecurity specialist NCC Group (LSE:NCC) has actually risen in value despite elevated market tension. It’s gained 5.1% in value over the past month.

This in part reflects the essential service it provides. NCC supplies incident response, technical assurance and consulting services to protect businesses against cyber attacks. As the digital economy grows and the number of malicious online events increases exponentially, spending on internet security is essential rather than a luxury, providing the business with profits stability.

Yet this FTSE 250 firm is far from boring. I think it has considerable growth potential, even though it faces competition from US operators (like McAfee) which have better brand power and deeper pockets.

City analysts think NCC’s earnings will rise 53% for this financial year (to May 2025), and by another 30% in the following fiscal period. This results in what I consider a reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.3 times for the current financial year.

By comparison, the forward P/E ratio for the broader S&P 500 information technology sector stands at 34.3 times.

Additionally, NCC’s sub-1 price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiple of 0.7 ratio for financial 2025 suggests excellent value.

Babcock International

European defence companies like Babcock International (LSE:BAB) are vulnerable to a drop in US arms budgets right now. They are also at risk of supply chain problems that impact hardware deliveries.

However, it’s crucial to recognise the substantial opportunities these businesses also have, as other NATO members rapidly rearm to compensate for declining US spending. I believe this particular FTSE 100 operator could be better placed than many of its peers too.

Not only does Babcock generate most of its revenues from outside the US (the UK alone accounts for 74% of sales). It also generates lots of business from the civil sector, where its operations include assistance with building and decommissioning nuclear plants.

Defence contractors like this are traditional safe havens in uncertain time like this. This is because global defence spending by large tends to remain unaffected by economic conditions, again a reflection of the critical products they supply.

These flight-to-safety qualities have helped Babcock shares gain 2.9% in value over the past month.

City analysts think the business will follow a 48% increase in annual earnings in the last financial year (to March 2025) with an 11% rise in fiscal 2026. This leaves it trading on a forward P/E ratio of 14.5 times, making it one of the best-value defence stocks out there.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

