Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » As the stock market moves down, I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach!

As the stock market moves down, I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach!

Rather than getting nervous as markets move around, our writer is looking to the career of Warren Buffett to see how he might try and profit.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

It has been a troubling few weeks in stock markets on both side of the pond, with both the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 well below the highs they set earlier in 2026. Volatile markets can offer opportunity for investors who are willing to see them the right way and act accordingly. One such investor is Warren Buffett, who has lived through plenty of bear markets in his decades of stock market investing.

In fact I think that learning from Buffett’s approach can be very helpful at a time like now, when looking to build wealth.

Start with a simple question

To begin, forget about the stock market altogether. Instead, think about a business you know and understand. Warren Buffett always tries to stick to businesses he understands.

Ask yourself what chance that business has to succeed over the long term.

How big is its target market, what competitive advantages does it have – and are they likely to endure?

Then consider its economic model. Sometimes a big business with massive sales can still lose money, so understanding a business model matters.

That process is how Buffett determines whether a firm is the sort of great business he would like to own.

Valuation is key to successful investing

But Buffett does not just talk about great businesses. He talks about buying into great businesses at attractive prices.

That is a crucial distinction. Even a brilliant business can make a lousy investment if someone pays too much for their stake in it.

Turbulent markets generally do not alarm the Oracle of Omaha. If the underlying value of a business whose shares he owns as a long-term investor remains the same, he does not care if the stock market values them lower during a period of volatility.

But such periods – like the one we are in now – can offer the savvy long-term investor an opportunity, if they enable them to buy into a great business for an unusually attractive price.

A share to consider

As an example, one share I think investors should consider is homewares retailer Dunelm (LSE: DNLM).

The Dunelm share price has crashed 29% since the start of the year. That means it now sells for just 11 times earnings, while offering a dividend yield of 5.7%.

In fact, although payouts are never guaranteed, the prospective yield over the medium- to long-term could be higher, as Dunelm often uses surplus cash to fund special dividends.

Why the share price fall?

Weak consumer confidence and an uncertain outlook for the property market threaten to eat into demand for homewares. Higher logistics costs due to soaring oil prices could make imports costlier for Dunelm, eating into profits. Last month the company told investors that, “the consumer environment remains challenging, with variable trading patterns”.

I see those as temporary challenges, though. Like Warren Buffett, though, I take the long-term approach to investing.

People will keep buying homewares, even though demand may wax and wane across the economic cycle. Dunelm has a proven, profitable business model.

Its many unique product lines help give it a competitive advantage, as do its brand and large estate of shops. At its current price, I see it as a potential long-term bargain — alongside some other shares in the current market!

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Want to turn your ISA into a passive income machine? These 3 steps help

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a trio of factors he reckons could help an investor as they aim to earn passive…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 FTSE shares that have been oversold in this stock market correction

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the recent market slump and points out a couple of FTSE shares he believes have been oversold…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s how a stock market crash could be brilliant news for your retirement!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer isn't peering into a crystal ball trying to time the next stock market crash. Instead, he's making an…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Down 93%, should I load up on this penny stock while it’s under 1p?

| Ben McPoland

The small-cap company behind this penny stock is eyeing up a substantial global market opportunity. So why did it crash…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Is Fundsmith Equity still worth holding in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP in 2026?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The performance of the Fundsmith Equity fund has been shocking over the last two years. Is it still smart to…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 smart moves to make before the 2025/2026 ISA deadline

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taking advantage of the annual allowance isn’t the only smart move to make before the upcoming ISA deadline, says Edward…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

Can dividend forecasts tell investors much about the outlook for banking shares? Stephen Wright sets out what investors really need…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Meet the S&P 500 stock analysts think could be set to surge 85%!

| Stephen Wright

Analysts have a hugely positive view of an S&P 500 near-monopoly business that’s fallen 58% from its highs. But does…

Read more »