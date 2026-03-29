Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how a stock market crash could be brilliant news for your retirement!

Here’s how a stock market crash could be brilliant news for your retirement!

This writer isn’t peering into a crystal ball trying to time the next stock market crash. Instead, he’s making an action plan to try and profit from it…

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

Is there anything good about a stock market crash?

Given how much fear and panic can surround those words, it might seem like an odd question.

In fact though, a crash can provide a rare opportunity to invest in brilliant companies at bargain basement prices. That can help to bring someone’s financial planning for their retirement forward and potentially help them to retire years early.

Here’s how.

A crash is a change in valuation, not necessarily underlying value

When there is a stock market crash, we often hear about how many billions of pounds has been wiped off the value of the stock market. But that does not necessarily mean that the underlying value of the companies has changed.

Why?

Well: think about someone who has a vague notion to sell their house and puts up a sign in the window inviting offers. Each day, someone new knocks on the door and makes an offer, at wildly varying prices. The owner does not accept any of those offers.

The house’s value as their home is unchanged. The bids have suggested a range of different values — but the owner still owns the house.

Making the most of an opportunity

Guess what? The stock market is the same.

Billionaire Warren Buffett illustrates this by reference to the imaginary character, Mr. Market.

Every day, Mr. Market offers you a price at which he will sell you a given share – and a price at which he will buy it from you. But you do not have to sell, even if a stock market crash send the price down sharply.

However, if that happens – and you think the long-term underlying value of a given business remains the same – that could be a great buying opportunity.

Here’s how one could retire early

That can be a very powerful insight when it comes to financial planning for retirement.

For example, at the moment HSBC (LSE: HSBA) commands a share price of around £12. It also has a 4.7% dividend yield. That sounds very attractive, given that the FTSE 100 index (of which HSBC is a member) has a yield of 3%.

But does that mean that HSBC shareholders are all earning a 4.7% yield? No, it does not.

Remember: yield is based on the current share price. But step back to the stock market crash of 2020. HSBC shares fell down to just a few pennies north of £3 apiece.

So, someone who bought then would be sitting on a price gain of well over 300%. They would also now be yielding over 18%.

That is a massive difference.

Compound £100k at 4.7% annually with the goal of reaching a £250k target and it takes 20 years. At an 18% compound annual growth rate, that timeframe is cut to just six years.

Getting ready now

I think HSBC still has a lot going for it: a strong brand and a very sizeable market position, especially in Hong Kong banking.

But the risk of a weakening economy driving up loan defaults means I have no plans to buy it.

It is on my list of shares I would like to own, though, if their price falls far enough. Such a list could be very handy in the next stock market crash, whenever it happens!

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Want to turn your ISA into a passive income machine? These 3 steps help

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a trio of factors he reckons could help an investor as they aim to earn passive…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 FTSE shares that have been oversold in this stock market correction

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the recent market slump and points out a couple of FTSE shares he believes have been oversold…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the stock market moves down, I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach!

| Christopher Ruane

Rather than getting nervous as markets move around, our writer is looking to the career of Warren Buffett to see…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Down 93%, should I load up on this penny stock while it’s under 1p?

| Ben McPoland

The small-cap company behind this penny stock is eyeing up a substantial global market opportunity. So why did it crash…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Is Fundsmith Equity still worth holding in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP in 2026?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The performance of the Fundsmith Equity fund has been shocking over the last two years. Is it still smart to…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 smart moves to make before the 2025/2026 ISA deadline

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taking advantage of the annual allowance isn’t the only smart move to make before the upcoming ISA deadline, says Edward…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

Can dividend forecasts tell investors much about the outlook for banking shares? Stephen Wright sets out what investors really need…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Meet the S&P 500 stock analysts think could be set to surge 85%!

| Stephen Wright

Analysts have a hugely positive view of an S&P 500 near-monopoly business that’s fallen 58% from its highs. But does…

Read more »