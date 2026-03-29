Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Want to turn your ISA into a passive income machine? These 3 steps help

Want to turn your ISA into a passive income machine? These 3 steps help

Christopher Ruane looks at a trio of factors he reckons could help an investor as they aim to earn passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

Got spare money but no ideas for how to put it to work? Parking it in a Stocks and Shares ISA this week before the annual contribution deadline would allow it to be used later on as you chose. One option would be to try and build passive income streams, by using the ISA to purchase dividend shares.

That is possible but there are some potential pitfalls to avoid. Here are three things that could help you build stronger passive income streams from your ISA

1. Choose the best ISA

It might sound obvious, but a good place to start is by getting the most from your ISA supplier, while keeping costs to a minimum.

Fees, commissions, and charges might sound small. But a 0.3% here and 0.5% there, £50 fixed commission here or £15 minimum there can soon start adding up. That can eat into returns over the long term.

So I think it makes sense to shop around when choosing the right Stocks and Shares ISA.

2. Focus on the quality of the dividend, not just its current yield

I like a high yield as much as the next investor. When investing I do look at a share’s yield.

But, critically, I do not look only at that.

I consider a number of other factors that help me judge what I think the dividend’s quality is.

For example, how well covered is it by free cash flows? How does the company’s board of directors prioritise dividend payments among other capital allocation choices? What might the balance sheet mean for free cash flows in future? How sustainable do the company’s cash flows look?

These are all subjective judgements to some extent. But I still think they are important when considering how long a dividend might last and what could happen to it in future.

3. Let the dividends earn dividends

Another way to boost passive income streams over time is to reinvest them, rather than taking them out as cash.

That way, the dividends themselves can start earning dividends.

This is known as compounding. It is a simple but powerful tool when it comes to growing passive income streams.

One income share to consider

Let me go back to what I said above about a company being able to sustain its dividend.

British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) has a sizable debt pile. Its target market of cigarette smokers is shrinking, while regulatory burdens continue to threaten sales.

That makes it sound like it may be tough for the FTSE 100 owner of brands including Pall Mall to maintain its dividend over the long run, let alone keep growing it annually as it has done for decades.

But the company has strong pricing power, thanks to nicotine’s addictiveness and its portfolio of premium brands.

Cigarette demand has been in decline for years already in many markets, yet the company remains highly cash generative. It has also been growing its non-cigarette business.

Not everyone wants to be involved with tobacco companies, given the ethical questions concerned. But for those who do, I think British American Tobacco merits consideration given its passive income potential.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

2 FTSE shares that have been oversold in this stock market correction

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the recent market slump and points out a couple of FTSE shares he believes have been oversold…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the stock market moves down, I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach!

| Christopher Ruane

Rather than getting nervous as markets move around, our writer is looking to the career of Warren Buffett to see…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s how a stock market crash could be brilliant news for your retirement!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer isn't peering into a crystal ball trying to time the next stock market crash. Instead, he's making an…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Down 93%, should I load up on this penny stock while it’s under 1p?

| Ben McPoland

The small-cap company behind this penny stock is eyeing up a substantial global market opportunity. So why did it crash…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Is Fundsmith Equity still worth holding in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP in 2026?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The performance of the Fundsmith Equity fund has been shocking over the last two years. Is it still smart to…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 smart moves to make before the 2025/2026 ISA deadline

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taking advantage of the annual allowance isn’t the only smart move to make before the upcoming ISA deadline, says Edward…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

Can dividend forecasts tell investors much about the outlook for banking shares? Stephen Wright sets out what investors really need…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Meet the S&P 500 stock analysts think could be set to surge 85%!

| Stephen Wright

Analysts have a hugely positive view of an S&P 500 near-monopoly business that’s fallen 58% from its highs. But does…

Read more »