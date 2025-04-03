Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 shares I’ve bought in the 2025 stock market sell-off

3 shares I’ve bought in the 2025 stock market sell-off

The stock market has experienced a lot of turbulence in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon has been taking advantage and buying shares for his portfolio.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market has been incredibly volatile in 2025. As a result of tariff uncertainty and recession fears, many shares have fallen 20% or more.

For a long-term investor like myself, this kind of market turbulence can create amazing buying opportunities. With that in mind, here are three shares I’ve been buying for my portfolio recently.

Amazon

A few months ago, I sold a little bit of my Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) holding when the stock was near $240 (mainly because my holding was very large). I’m not a buy-quick, sell-quick investor but with the share price now under $200, I’m a buyer again.

Amazon strikes me as a company with immense potential. Not only does it stand to benefit from the continued growth of online shopping (where it now has over 200m Prime members), but it also stands to benefit from the growth of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, robotics, video streaming, digital advertising, and digital healthcare.

At or below $200, Amazon stock looks a steal to me. With analysts expecting earnings per share (EPS) of $7.58 next year, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is under 26 at a share price of $200 – that’s a historical low.

Of course, a major global recession could temporarily halt the growth story here. Taking a long-term view though, I’m really excited about the potential.

Uber

Another stock I’m really excited about is Uber (NYSE: UBER). I’ve been snapping up more shares while the share price is below $80.

Like Amazon, this company has many ways to win. Today, it operates the largest ride-sharing network in the world (170m users worldwide). But it’s also having success with food delivery, digital advertising, and plane/train/boat bookings. Over time, it’s slowly becoming a travel ‘super app’.

It’s worth pointing out that in the long run, Uber could potentially be a major player in the self-driving car space. This is one reason I’ve been investing. For companies with self-driving technology, its user base could be very valuable. I think it could end up being a demand aggregator.

Of course, Tesla’s technology is a risk here – it has big plans in the autonomous vehicle front. With the stock trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of just 21 (using the 2026 earnings forecast), however, I like the risk-reward set-up.

CrowdStrike

The third stock I want to highlight today is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). It’s one of the world’s leading players in the cybersecurity market.

I’ve been buying while the stock has been under $350. There are a few reasons why.

One is that the cybersecurity industry is projected to experience substantial growth over the next decade as the world becomes more digital. According to McKinsey, we could be looking at a $2trn industry in the future.

Another is that cybersecurity spending is relatively recession-proof. In an economic downturn, companies can slash marketing or advertising spending, but they’re not going to reduce cybersecurity spending – the risks are too high.

Now, this stock is higher-risk. Today, earnings are still small so the valuation is high (which means high share price volatility).

Meanwhile, cybercrime is dynamic in nature. So, there are no guarantees that the company will continue to have success.

This company has a strong long-term growth track record though. So, I’m backing it to do well over the next five years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, CrowdStrike, and Uber Technologies. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, CrowdStrike, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

With value investing back in vogue, I’m taking a leaf out of Warren Buffett’s playbook

| Andrew Mackie

With tariffs and trade wars resulting in heightened market volatility, Andrew Mackie takes comfort in Warren Buffett’s words of wisdom.

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around a 1-year high, is there enough value left in Next’s share price to make it worth me buying?

| Simon Watkins

Next’s share price has risen a lot in eight months, but there could still be a lot of value left…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

OMG DYOR but IMO this ‘cool’ FTSE 100 stock offers bangin’ VFM!

| James Beard

Despite being one of the least trendy 50-somethings around, our writer considers how Gen Z could help push this FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth stocks to consider as stock markets sink

| Royston Wild

I think these Footsie and FTSE 250 growth shares could be very shrewd buys to consider in the current climate.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors considering HSBC shares could aim for £8,453 a year in passive income from just £5 a day!

| Simon Watkins

A relatively small daily investment in HSBC shares over several years can produce an extraordinary level of annual passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has fallen! Is this the moment investors have been waiting for?

| Harvey Jones

Even the Rolls-Royce share price can't escape current stock market volatility, falling slightly over the last week. Should investors consider…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Down 59% from its 12-month highs, is this FTSE 250 stock too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in FTSE 250 housebuilder Vistry are almost certainly too cheap to ignore. But are they discounted enough to offset…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

As the S&P 500 struggles to recover, here’s what Warren Buffett’s doing

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500 is fighting to regain its February highs amid ongoing trade tariff uncertainty. Our writer looks to the…

Read more »