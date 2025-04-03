3 shares I’ve bought in the 2025 stock market sell-off

The stock market has experienced a lot of turbulence in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon has been taking advantage and buying shares for his portfolio.

The stock market has been incredibly volatile in 2025. As a result of tariff uncertainty and recession fears, many shares have fallen 20% or more.

For a long-term investor like myself, this kind of market turbulence can create amazing buying opportunities. With that in mind, here are three shares I’ve been buying for my portfolio recently.

Amazon

A few months ago, I sold a little bit of my Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) holding when the stock was near $240 (mainly because my holding was very large). I’m not a buy-quick, sell-quick investor but with the share price now under $200, I’m a buyer again.

Amazon strikes me as a company with immense potential. Not only does it stand to benefit from the continued growth of online shopping (where it now has over 200m Prime members), but it also stands to benefit from the growth of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, robotics, video streaming, digital advertising, and digital healthcare.

At or below $200, Amazon stock looks a steal to me. With analysts expecting earnings per share (EPS) of $7.58 next year, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is under 26 at a share price of $200 – that’s a historical low.

Of course, a major global recession could temporarily halt the growth story here. Taking a long-term view though, I’m really excited about the potential.

Uber

Another stock I’m really excited about is Uber (NYSE: UBER). I’ve been snapping up more shares while the share price is below $80.

Like Amazon, this company has many ways to win. Today, it operates the largest ride-sharing network in the world (170m users worldwide). But it’s also having success with food delivery, digital advertising, and plane/train/boat bookings. Over time, it’s slowly becoming a travel ‘super app’.

It’s worth pointing out that in the long run, Uber could potentially be a major player in the self-driving car space. This is one reason I’ve been investing. For companies with self-driving technology, its user base could be very valuable. I think it could end up being a demand aggregator.

Of course, Tesla’s technology is a risk here – it has big plans in the autonomous vehicle front. With the stock trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of just 21 (using the 2026 earnings forecast), however, I like the risk-reward set-up.

CrowdStrike

The third stock I want to highlight today is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). It’s one of the world’s leading players in the cybersecurity market.

I’ve been buying while the stock has been under $350. There are a few reasons why.

One is that the cybersecurity industry is projected to experience substantial growth over the next decade as the world becomes more digital. According to McKinsey, we could be looking at a $2trn industry in the future.

Another is that cybersecurity spending is relatively recession-proof. In an economic downturn, companies can slash marketing or advertising spending, but they’re not going to reduce cybersecurity spending – the risks are too high.

Now, this stock is higher-risk. Today, earnings are still small so the valuation is high (which means high share price volatility).

Meanwhile, cybercrime is dynamic in nature. So, there are no guarantees that the company will continue to have success.

This company has a strong long-term growth track record though. So, I’m backing it to do well over the next five years.