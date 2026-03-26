Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA over the last year is now worth…

£20,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA over the last year is now worth…

With tax season coming to an end, investors will soon have a fresh £20k allowance for their Stocks and Shares ISA. But how much did people earn last year?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Image source: Getty Images

As April prepares to roll in, it’s a good time to start thinking about a Stocks and Shares ISA. Each year, British investors can put in up to £20,000 worth of cash or assets in an ISA – but any unsused allowance doesn’t roll over to the next year.

So using as much of it as possible ensures you get the most out of the tax benefits.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

With a new tax year approaching, now’s a good time to start thinking about which stocks to pick. But first, let’s see how much an ISA investor could have earned in the 2025-2026 tax year.

Super growth

The FTSE 100‘s typically delivered around 7%-10% a year over the long term, but since last April it’s up almost 30%. That means a full ISA allowance put into an index tracker would be worth around £26,000 now — £6,000 of profit, all tax‑free inside the ISA.

Investors who focused on big winners such as Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining or Airtel Africa would likely have beaten that, while more conservative choices might have lagged. But it’s fair to say that type of growth’s rare and there’s no guarantee it’ll happen again.

To prepare for years of slow growth, it pays to also hold some strong dividend-paying stocks like Legal & General, Standard Life or M&G (LSE: MNG).

A well-diversified portfolio could achieve a 7% average yield plus 3% capital growth — roughly a 10% total return. On £20,000, that’s still a decent £2,000 return, again sheltered from tax thanks to the ISA wrapper.

The best of both worlds

M&G’s a nice example of a stock that ticks both boxes. Over the past year, its share price is up about 21.8% and it has a dividend yield of 7.5% – equating to a near-30% total return. It’s both an asset manager and a life insurer, earning fees on hundreds of billions of pounds of client money while also running long‑term savings and retirement products.

Recent results showed adjusted operating profit of £838m and a very strong Solvency II coverage ratio of 242%. That gives it a healthy buffer against market wobbles. Plus, the total dividend was raised 2% to 20.5p per share, in line with its progressive dividend policy. That’s exactly the sort of steady income profile ISA investors often look for.

At the same time, management’s pushing a ‘capital‑light’ growth strategy. This means shifting more earnings towards fee‑based asset management. That could help take pressure off the balance sheet over time.

So is M&G the best stock to consider for an ISA this year?

Lots of options

M&G certainly looks good right now but still faces risks. A prolonged market downturn would likely hit assets under management and fee income. Plus, it faces execution risk as it simplifies the business and chases cost savings in a very competitive industry.

The dividend yield’s the core attraction, but it still depends on future profits and regulatory capital to avoid being cut or reduced. That’s why diversification’s so important – to avoid heavy losses in one area.

Whichever stocks you prefer, a Stocks and Shares ISA is considered a sensible way for UK investors to grow wealth over time. The twin benefits of tax‑free compounding and the freedom to manage your own portfolio make it an increasingly popular choice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Airtel Africa Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and Standard Life. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, Fresnillo Plc, and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Time to buy, after Next shares are lifted by storming FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

Retail sector weakness is holding back Next shares, is it? Tell that to the fashion shoppers who've driven up full-year…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Growth Shares

Why the Barclays share price is currently its most undervalued in months

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through why the Barclays share price has struggled in recent weeks, and flags up reasons why it…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

10.7% yield! Should investors snap up Taylor Wimpey shares before they go ex-dividend on 2 April?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is stunned by the double-digit yield available from Taylor Wimpey shares. But the FTSE 250 stock comes with…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing For Beginners

Are investors taking a massive gamble with the Shell share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith mulls the current state of play in the oil market and explains why he thinks further gains for…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Stock market correction 2026: a rare chance to scoop up cheap UK shares?

| Mark Hartley

The UK stock market's officially in a correction after a sharp drop in UK share prices, but our writer sees…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £750 monthly second income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how investors could aim for a high-and-rising second income from dividend-paying FTSE 100…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Back above 10,000! Is the FTSE 100 index on track again?

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 index has been yo-yoing up and down with the latest news headlines around the oil crisis. Where…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: Is there still time to buy UK shares cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

Long-term investors can do well to stay calm through stock market corrections, and even crashes, and pick up shares when…

Read more »