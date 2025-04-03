Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investors considering HSBC shares could aim for £8,453 a year in passive income from just £5 a day!

Investors considering HSBC shares could aim for £8,453 a year in passive income from just £5 a day!

A relatively small daily investment in HSBC shares over several years can produce an extraordinary level of annual passive income over the long term.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The total dividend yield from HSBC (LSE: HSBA) shares in 2024 is currently 7.6%. This is based on regular dividend payments of 66 cents (51p) plus a special dividend award of 21 cents, totalling 87 cents.

Without the special dividend included, the yield is 5.8%, and analysts forecast this will stay the same in 2025.

I have long held shares in the bank for two key reasons. First, I expect its share price to keep rising due to what I believe is a major undervaluation of the stock.

And second, I receive significant passive income from the relatively high yield it generates. This is money made with little effort on my part, most notably in my view from share dividends.

How much passive income could be made?

A common misconception about investing is that a lot of money is needed to start the ball rolling. This is not true at all, as even £5 a day saved and invested can produce extraordinary returns over time.

This amount (equating to £150 a month) invested in HSBC at 5.8% would generate £6,434 of dividends after 10 years. On the same average yield, these dividends would increase to £91,736 after 30 years.

Adding in the deposits made over the period and the total holding would be worth £145,735 by then. And this would pay £8,453 a year in passive income from HSBC dividends by that point.

That said, it is important to know that these figures are based on the dividends being reinvested into the stock each year. This is a standard investment practice known as ‘dividend compounding’. It has a multiplier effect on the value of the dividends like that seen with interest left to accrue in a bank account.

It should also be noted that yields can change, depending on moves in the share price and annual dividend amounts.

In HSBC’s case, analysts forecast the dividend will rise to a sterling equivalent of 55.2p in 2026 and to 60.2p in 2027. These would give respective yields of 6.2% and 6.8% over those years, based on the current £8.82 share price.

Is the potential share price bonus still in play too?

HSBC shares continue to look extremely undervalued to me. This increases the chance of making a profit on the share price if I ever sell them.

More specifically, a discounted cash flow analysis shows the stock is 46% under its fair value at its current £8.85.

Therefore, the fair value for the shares is £16.33, although market forces could move them lower or higher.

A risk to this valuation is declining interest rates in its key markets.

However, the bank has increasingly substituted fee-based for interest-based business. And its 2024 results saw profit before tax rise 6.5% year on year to $32.309bn. This outstripped analysts’ forecasts of $31.67bn.

I am extremely happy with my HSBC holding, which I bought at an average price below its current level. However, even if I did not have this I would have no hesitation in buying the stock now, given its high yield and significant undervaluation to its fair value.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

10 FTSE shares falling today after President Trump’s tariffs bombshell!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why JD Sports Fashion from the FTSE 100 and a diverse bunch of other UK stocks are…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

With value investing back in vogue, I’m taking a leaf out of Warren Buffett’s playbook

| Andrew Mackie

With tariffs and trade wars resulting in heightened market volatility, Andrew Mackie takes comfort in Warren Buffett’s words of wisdom.

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around a 1-year high, is there enough value left in Next’s share price to make it worth me buying?

| Simon Watkins

Next’s share price has risen a lot in eight months, but there could still be a lot of value left…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

OMG DYOR but IMO this ‘cool’ FTSE 100 stock offers bangin’ VFM!

| James Beard

Despite being one of the least trendy 50-somethings around, our writer considers how Gen Z could help push this FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth stocks to consider as stock markets sink

| Royston Wild

I think these Footsie and FTSE 250 growth shares could be very shrewd buys to consider in the current climate.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 shares I’ve bought in the 2025 stock market sell-off

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market has experienced a lot of turbulence in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon has been taking advantage and buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has fallen! Is this the moment investors have been waiting for?

| Harvey Jones

Even the Rolls-Royce share price can't escape current stock market volatility, falling slightly over the last week. Should investors consider…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Down 59% from its 12-month highs, is this FTSE 250 stock too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in FTSE 250 housebuilder Vistry are almost certainly too cheap to ignore. But are they discounted enough to offset…

Read more »