£7,500 invested in Aviva shares 5 years ago is now worth…

A lump sum pumped into Aviva shares half a decade ago has grown a lot. Andrew Mackie looks at the returns and what investors may be missing.

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Aviva (LSE:AV.) shares have delivered a strong long-term return. Once seen as a dull income stock, the share price has risen 56% over five years, turning a £7,500 investment into £11,700.

But that’s only part of the story. Over the same period, investors would also have received £3,025 in dividends, lifting the total return to almost double the original investment. Not bad for a ‘boring’ stock. The issue now is whether the insurer can keep compounding from here.

Growing dividend

As the following chart shows, the company has delivered strong dividend compounding in recent years, with dividends per share growing at a compound annual rate of 15.5%.

Chart generated by author

This has not come from luck or one-off gains. It reflects a deeper shift taking place within the business as it moves towards a more capital-light model.

That shift matters because it changes the quality of the earnings base supporting the dividend. Rather than relying purely on traditional, capital-heavy insurance returns, a growing share of profits now comes from wealth, pensions and fee-based businesses.

These areas generate more predictable cash flows and require less balance sheet strain, which in turn supports higher and more sustainable capital returns over time.

In simple terms, the company isn’t just paying a dividend — it’s steadily building the capacity to grow it.

Diversified business model

What stands out in Aviva’s latest update is how broad-based the progress has become. Management has already delivered its 2026 targets a full year early and has upgraded its medium-term ambitions. That matters because it signals execution is running ahead of expectations.

Crucially, all parts of the business are now firing on all cylinders. General insurance continues to benefit from scale advantages and disciplined underwriting. Wealth is growing strongly, supported by rising inflows and assets. Retirement and protection also continue to deliver steady, recurring earnings.

In other words, this is no longer a single-driver insurance story.

The key takeaway is that performance is now coming from across the group at the same time, rather than relying on one core engine. That creates a more resilient and self-reinforcing earnings base.

The result is a business that’s not just growing, but compounding faster than the market currently expects.

What could go wrong?

The main risk for Aviva is no longer whether the business is improving (it clearly is) but whether too much of that improvement is already reflected in expectations.

The group has already delivered its 2026 targets ahead of schedule, which raises the bar for future performance. At this stage, even a small slowdown in earnings momentum or capital generation could lead to volatility in sentiment.

There are also more traditional risks. Insurance profitability can be impacted by higher claims inflation, particularly in motor and health. Investment returns also remain sensitive to movements in bond yields and wider financial markets.

Bottom line

Aviva has already delivered a significant transformation in recent years, and the financial results increasingly reflect that shift.

The key question for investors is whether the company’s improvement is already reflected in the share price. With earnings momentum, capital strength and diversified cash generation all moving in the right direction, it’s certainly a business investors may want to take a closer look at. But it’s not the only opportunity on my radar right now.