Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Could this cheap FTSE 100 stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

Could this cheap FTSE 100 stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

Paul Summers casts his eye over a battered-but-high-quality FTSE 100 stock. Is this the next top-tier company to stage a great recovery?

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

As recovery stories go, FTSE 100 star Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) has been incredible.

There was a time — not long after the beginning of the global pandemic — when no one would go near the company. Back then, this felt logical. In addition to drowning in debt, the engineer’s outlook was ominous considering air travel had pretty much ceased in an effort to contain Covid-19.

Of course, hindsight is a wonderful thing. We now know that this was precisely the time to load up on the shares. In a few years, CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç has managed to turn the company around through a combination of cost-cutting and streamlining. The share price has duly responded. And then some!

The question I’ve been asking is what will be the next brilliant turnaround stock in the UK market’s top tier?

FTSE 100 laggard

One potential candidate could be automotive marketplace provider Auto Trader (LSE: AUTO).

Yes, it’s true that this is a completely different entity to Rolls-Royce in many respects. Rolls-Royce earns its money from making engines and maintaining them and has a global reach. Auto Trader links UK buyers with sellers of vehicles and does it all online.

However, the latter is currently hated by the market, just as Rolls-Royce was back in 2020. Indeed, it features high up the list of most shorted shares among traders. In other words, many are betting its price — down nearly 40% in 12 months — has even further to fall.

They could well be right. In recent times, more and more investors have begun to question whether businesses such as this can withstand the onslaught of AI.

Elsewhere, the company has faced backlash from dealerships for new initiatives. Even the British competition regulator is now investigating Auto Trader as part of a crackdown on fake reviews.

It never rains but it pours.

Auto Trader isn’t broken

On a more optimistic note, I think there’s quite a lot to like here.

The £4bn cap still has a virtual monopoly in what it does. It still posts incredible margins that would turn most firms green with envy. Levels of debt are current negligible too thanks to its asset-light business model.

Then there’s the valuation. A forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14 practically screams ‘bargain’ if – and that’s a sizeable ‘if’ — relationships with dealerships can be repaired and the aforementioned AI threat proves overblown (it’s worth noting that the company is already integrating its own AI-infused tools into the site).

Worth a closer look

Notwithstanding this, I’m definitely not expecting a recovery like that of Rolls-Royce (if it comes). The latter’s revival has been epic, supported by a recovery in aviation and a boom in defence spending. It’s hard to see how Auto Trader could ever achieve the same levels of revenue growth.

Even so, I do think it might warrant attention from contrarian-minded long-term investors, particularly with the share price languishing where it is. With expectations so low, any chinks of light in the next set of full-year numbers — due 21 May — could be the catalyst value hunters have been waiting for.

But I would like to see some director buying before too long. Damningly, there’s been none of this for many years (and an awful lot of selling!).

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Autotrader Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Hesitant over a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s a way to deal with scary markets

| Alan Oscroft

Volatile stock markets are scaring potential investors away from getting started with their first Stocks and Shares ISA in 2026.

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Market Movers

Standard Life’s announced a £2bn deal but its share price is largely unchanged. Why?

| James Beard

James Beard considers why the Standard Life share price didn’t take off today (15 April) after the group announced it…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month, Hollywood Bowl is a UK dividend stock on a roll

| Ben McPoland

This 5%-yielding dividend stock was one of the top performers in the FTSE 250 index today. What sent it flying…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Young investors are taking the stock market on a rollercoaster ride. Here’s how retirees can buckle up

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reveals the volatile impact that younger investors are having on the stock market and how UK retirees can…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Aviva shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Andrew Mackie

A lump sum pumped into Aviva shares half a decade ago has grown a lot. Andrew Mackie looks at the…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Could £20,000 invested in these 5 dividend shares produce £14,760 of passive income over the next 10 years?

| James Beard

James Beard considers the potential of dividend shares to deliver amazing levels of passive income. Here are five that have…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

At 570p, is it too late to consider buying BP shares?

| James Beard

Since the end of February, when the conflict in the Middle East started, BP shares have soared nearly 20%. But…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

5 years ago, £5,000 bought 1,231 Aviva shares. But how many would it buy now?

| James Beard

Buying Aviva shares in April 2021 would have been a good decision. And the insurance, wealth, and retirement group’s dividends…

Read more »