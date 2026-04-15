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Standard Life’s announced a £2bn deal but its share price is largely unchanged. Why?

James Beard considers why the Standard Life share price didn’t take off today (15 April) after the group announced it was buying a UK pension business.

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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Standard Life‘s (LSE:SDLF) share price didn’t change much on Wednesday (15 April), following an announcement that it’s reached an agreement to acquire the UK insurance and pension business of Aegon.

Let’s take a closer look at the implications of the deal. Specifically, what might it do to the group’s share price?

Some important details

The deal values Aegon’s operation at £2bn. It will be paid for through a combination of debt (£650m), cash (£750m), and the issue of new shares (£600m).

At first glance, the relatively muted response of investors — by mid-afternoon, the group’s shares were up 1.5% — is a little surprising. After all, the agreed price is equivalent to 28.5% of Standard Life’s market cap.

However, the business being acquired is reported to have an annual adjusted operating profit of £190m, valuing the group at 10.5 times this figure. In 2025, Standard Life’s adjusted earnings were £945m, equivalent to a pre-announcement valuation of 7.5 times profit.

What does this mean?

These numbers could be interpreted in two ways.

Either Standard Life’s paying £575m too much, or the group itself is undervalued by £2.8bn. Which is it? Judging by the reaction of investors today, nobody really knows.

It could be that the City’s digesting the implications for the group’s bottom line of taking on new debt. And issuing more shares – Aegon will become a 15.3% shareholder — will dilute existing owners. Once the dust settles, the share price might show a bigger movement, either up or down.

Going in the right direction

However, on the face of it, I think the deal could be good news.

For example, it will create the largest long-term retirement savings and income business in the UK. It will add approximately £160bn to assets under management and another 3.8m customers.

And it means 57% of operating profit of the enlarged group will come from capital-light fee-based business.

In addition, it will improve the group’s Solvency II ratio by a few percentage points.

Also, it’s estimated that £400m of additional free cash will be generated in the first five years following the acquisition. Although positive, this is unlikely to be a gamechanger for existing shareholders like me.

Already, the group has a reputation for being one of the best FTSE 100 dividend payers – the stock’s currently yielding 7.7%. Returning another £80m to shareholders each year would equate to 0.67p, based on the additional 181.1m shares being issued. This would be a 1.2% improvement on the group’s 2025 payout.

Of course, there can never be any guarantees when it comes shareholder returns. Indeed, the group hasn’t confirmed whether all (or any) of the extra cash will be paid in dividends.

But there are risks. It’s not easy integrating newly acquired businesses. And the transaction still needs regulatory approval.

My view

Personally, I welcome the “mid-single digit accretion” to adjusted operating earnings per share.

But to be honest, as a shareholder, I’m not overly-excited by the deal. For example, I still have some concerns over the purchase price. However, I think it will add value over the long term. In turn, this should translate into a higher share price and help maintain dividend growth. And that’s all that really matters when it comes to investing.

On this basis, I’m going to keep hold of my shares.

James Beard has positions in Standard Life. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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