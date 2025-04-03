Next’s share price has risen a lot in eight months, but there could still be a lot of value left in the stock. I ran some numbers to find out the truth.

Around a 1-year high, is there enough value left in Next’s share price to make it worth me buying?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Next’s (LSE: NXT) share price is trading around a 12-month high. This follows a gain of 30% from its 25 July 12-month traded low of £86.03.

That said, it is largely irrelevant to my investment decisions how much a share price has gone up or down. The key factor I want in stocks I am buying for price gains is whether they have value in them.

To see if this is true for Next shares, I looked carefully at its business and ran some key numbers.

How does the business look at the moment?

The firm’s full-year 2024/25 results released on 27 March saw profit before tax break the £1bn barrier for the first time. More specifically, it rose 10.1% year on year to £1.011bn. This drove up pre-tax earnings per share by 11.6%, to 845.2p.

All of this came after an 8.2% increase in sales over the financial year, to £6.321bn. Much of this resulted from the firm’s use of overseas third-party distribution networks. This has seen a 350% increase in sales of Next branded products through international websites over the last 10 years.

Also vital here has been that its online platform sells products that are not exclusively Next’s. In fact, 42% of the firm’s online sales in the UK are not Next branded products. This has allowed it to build a now very profitable fashion and homewares aggregation platform.

Consequently, Next upgraded its sales guidance for 2025/26 to 5% from 3.5%. It did the same for its pre-tax profit – by 5.4% to £1.066bn.

A risk here is a surge in the cost of living in the UK, which may deter customer spending. Another is the high degree of competition in its sector that may squeeze its margins going forward.

Indeed, analysts forecast annual average earnings growth of a relatively modest 4.5% to the end of 2027/28.

So is there value remaining in the share price?

I think price-to-earnings is a good starting point to work out whether a stock has any value left in it. On this Next trades at 17.4 against a peer average of 12.3. There are very many peers but I selected Abercrombie & Fitch at 6.8, Frasers Group at 8.9, Marks and Spencer at 14.2, and H&M Group at 19.4.

So, Next looks very overvalued on this comparative measure.

It looks the same on its 8.3 price-to-book ratio too compared to its competitor group average of just 2.8.

And it also looks very overvalued on its price-to-sales ratio of 2.2 against a 0.7 average for its peers.

A clean sweep of comparative overvaluations like this is not a good sign in a stock for me.

I ran a discounted cash flow analysis to ascertain what this means in share price terms. This shows Next shares are already at fair value level – implying no further value remains in them.

My decision

If Next was a stock with a dividend yield of 7%+ I would consider buying it. This alone could provide a good return for me on my investment. But its current yield is just 2.1% — nowhere near my minimum requirement.

And buying a stock with no value remaining — and low earnings growth potential — for a potential price gain is pure gambling in my view. So, Next is not worth my while buying now.