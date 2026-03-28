Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » These legendary growth stocks are down 40% or more. Time to consider buying?

These legendary growth stocks are down 40% or more. Time to consider buying?

History shows that buying high-quality growth stocks when they’re well off their highs can be financially rewarding in the long run.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

A lot of growth stocks have been hit hard in the recent market sell-off. This isn’t surprising – when volatility spikes, investors tend to gravitate towards lower-risk, blue-chip companies.

Are opportunities emerging for long-term investors? Absolutely. Here are two growth stocks down 40% or more that have a ton of potential.

The number one company in public safety

First up, we have Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON). The maker of Taser technology, it’s a global leader in public safety solutions.

This stock’s been a phenomenal long-term investment. Over the last 10 years, it’s risen more than 2,000%. Recently though, it’s come crashing down. Currently, it’s about 45% off its highs.

So I think it’s time to give it a closer look. I certainly am.

Axon’s recent Q4 2025 results showed why this company’s been such a good investment. For the year, revenue was up 33% year on year to $2.8bn, marking the fourth consecutive year of annual growth above 30%.

For 2026, the company expects revenue to grow 27%-30%, which would take its top line to around $3.6bn. Looking further out, it’s targeting revenue of $6bn by 2028.

What’s driving this growth? Well, right now, the company’s benefitting from a ‘perfect storm’ of factors – increasing levels of unrest globally, lower levels of police staffing, and more demand for policing transparency.

Looking ahead, the company has a huge opportunity in terms of global expansion. Today, the majority of its revenue comes from the US.

Now, the downside to this stock is that it’s still expensive, even after the 45% share price drop. The forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) is currently about 59 – this doesn’t leave any room for a slowdown in growth.

Taking a five-year view though (our preferred time horizon here at The Motley Fool), I’m pretty confident that the company will grow into its valuation and reward investors. So I think it’s worthy of further research today.

A play on the Great Wealth Transfer

The other stock I want to highlight is Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD). It operates one of the most popular – and fastest-growing – investment and trading platforms in the world.

Back in October, its share price was above $150. Today however, it’s around $70. At that price, the forward-looking P/E using next year’s earnings forecast is only 24. I see value at that earnings multiple.

Like Axon, this company’s growing at breakneck speed. Last quarter, revenue was up 27% year on year to $1.3bn. One factor behind this growth is the company’s incredible level of innovation. Today, it offers commission-free stock trading, options trading, crypto, prediction markets, tokenised stocks, private markets, banking, social trading, and more.

In the long run, I see a ton of growth potential. Because Robinhood’s platform is immensely popular with younger investors, over the next few decades these investors are likely to inherit trillions from older generations.

Of course, a major meltdown in the financial markets could derail the growth story here. This could see people lose interest in investing.

Taking a five-year view though, I like the risk/reward set-up. I believe the stock’s worth a look.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Robinhood Markets. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Axon Enterprise. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s down 19% this year. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has tumbled almost a fifth in less than three months. But the company has proven its mettle before.…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

How to turn a stock market correction into a £10k passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the stock market correction could provide a great opportunity to start building a dividend portfolio,…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Is it worth investing in a SIPP in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a high-quality FTSE 100 stock that he thinks is worth considering as part of a SIPP portfolio…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 10 days ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

After falling yet again in March, are Greggs shares really worth the hassle today? Ben McPoland takes a look at…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

With a spare £380, here’s how someone could start investing before April!

| Christopher Ruane

Can someone start investing fast with a spare few hundred pounds? Our writer explains how they could -- and some…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Here’s a top dividend share to consider buying for your ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for dividend shares to tuck away in a long-term Stocks and Shares ISA? This trust is offering one of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy this top passive income stock cheaply?

| Alan Oscroft

When's the best time to consider buying passive income stocks? When share prices are down and dividend yields are up,…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Here’s what a 10-share £100k SIPP portfolio could look like

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some principles he think can help people when they consider how they could invest the money in…

Read more »